|12th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet
16th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, June 12 (NBC, 12 p.m. ET)
CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “I really thought the whole race we were quite fast! When they said I finished 12th, I was a little surprised. These races are really interesting the way they work out strategically. I think we were one of the fastest cars on track for the entire last stint which is great for us. We did what we could to make something happen, but there were no yellows and that made it tough. In the end, I am happy with our pace and another strong finish. Finishing in the Top 12 in this series is really solid. Good momentum still, on to the next one!”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 13th
FINISH: 13th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 70/70
|OF NOTE:
* The 13th position on the Detroit Chevrolet Grand Prix starting grid belonged to Conor Daly. After five laps, Daly made his first pit stop. He swapped his red Firestone Firehawks for a set of black tires.
* Daly’s set of black tires carried him to Lap 26. When he entered the pit lane for his second pit stop, he was up to the 6th position. As cars on other strategies stopped, Daly moved forward again.
* By Lap 45, Daly was in for his final pit stop. He gained two positions in the closing lap and finished 12th in the final race on Belle Isle before the races moves back to the downtown Detroit streets.
|RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 16th: “I’m obviously very disappointed in the way that the race ended. We were going to have a Top 10 finish, but instead we didn’t make it to the checkered flag. Road America is the perfect place to turn our season around, I love that track and will aim for a much better result.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 14th
FINISH: 16th
STATUS: Contact
LAPS COMPLETED: 69/70
|OF NOTE:
* Rinus VeeKay started from the 14th position in today’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. He stayed on his opening set of red Firestone Firehawks for only three laps before switching to black tires. * He had cycled up to 4th by his second stop on Lap 26.
* Remaining on black tires, VeeKay moved back up through the field. By Lap 48, he was again in 4th and made his third and final pit stop. He re-entered the race in 11th.
* In the final stage of the race, VeeKay had settled into the Top 10. Coming to the checkered flag, the No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet slid into the Turn 6 tire barrier. VeeKay dropped to 16th, which would be his result.