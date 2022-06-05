12th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

16th: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered by BitNile Chevrolet



NEXT RACE: Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, June 12 (NBC, 12 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 12th: “I really thought the whole race we were quite fast! When they said I finished 12th, I was a little surprised. These races are really interesting the way they work out strategically. I think we were one of the fastest cars on track for the entire last stint which is great for us. We did what we could to make something happen, but there were no yellows and that made it tough. In the end, I am happy with our pace and another strong finish. Finishing in the Top 12 in this series is really solid. Good momentum still, on to the next one!”



RACE RESULTS:

START: 13th

FINISH: 13th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 70/70 OF NOTE:

* The 13th position on the Detroit Chevrolet Grand Prix starting grid belonged to Conor Daly. After five laps, Daly made his first pit stop. He swapped his red Firestone Firehawks for a set of black tires.

* Daly’s set of black tires carried him to Lap 26. When he entered the pit lane for his second pit stop, he was up to the 6th position. As cars on other strategies stopped, Daly moved forward again.

* By Lap 45, Daly was in for his final pit stop. He gained two positions in the closing lap and finished 12th in the final race on Belle Isle before the races moves back to the downtown Detroit streets.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 16th: “I’m obviously very disappointed in the way that the race ended. We were going to have a Top 10 finish, but instead we didn’t make it to the checkered flag. Road America is the perfect place to turn our season around, I love that track and will aim for a much better result.”