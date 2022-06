Posted by Steve Wittich on Saturday, June 4th 2022

13th: CONOR DALY 01:16.0154 (111.293 mph) 14th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:15.5482 (111.981 mph) TRACK: Streets of Belle Isle LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA TRACK LAYOUT: 2.35-mile, 13-turn temporary street course RACE LENGTH: 70 Laps/164.5 Miles BROADCAST: Sunday – 3:45 p.m. ET (USA, 3 p.m. ET) Photo Courtesy of Ed Carpenter Racing CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 13th: “I even decided not to eat lunch before…