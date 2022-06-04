DETROIT, Mich. (June 4, 2022) – Following a dominant rookie season with the Detroit Lions that resulted in being named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team, offensive tackle Penei Sewell will enjoy another honor on Sunday as he will serve as Grand Marshal for the final Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Belle Isle.

Sewell will have the opportunity to meet some of the drivers and teams competing in this weekend’s Grand Prix before he delivers the command of “Drivers, To Your Cars,” before the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday, June 5 beginning at 3:00 pm and broadcast live on USA. Sewell will also meet and greet each one of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers as they are introduced to the crowd at historic Scott Fountain during the pre-race ceremonies. The final day of Grand Prix action on Belle Isle will include races from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires and Masters Endurance Legends USA on Sunday, June 5.

“I’m honored to be named the Grand Marshal of the Detroit Grand Prix on the final day of racing on Belle Isle,” said Sewell. “I definitely saw the passion and excitement from the sports fans in Detroit during my rookie season and it’s going to fun to feel that energy and be part of the last race on Belle Isle.”

Sewell was one of the best linemen in the country during his college career at the University of Oregon. As a freshman in 2018, the 6’5”, 330 lbs. native of American Samoa became the first Oregon true freshman offensive lineman to start the first game of a season since 1997. In his sophomore season in 2019, Sewell won the Morris Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12 as voted on by opposing players, and the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country while being named a unanimous All-American. After bypassing the 2020 season, Sewell was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Lions. Sewell made a smooth adjustment to the NFL game while playing both right and left tackle last season as he was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team. At 20 years and 338 days old, he became the youngest player to start an NFL game at left tackle when he made his professional debut on September 12, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome one of the key foundational players of the Detroit Lions as Penei Sewell joins us as the Grand Marshal Sunday in what will be an emotional day on Belle Isle,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Penei is one of Detroit’s true sports stars and we look forward to hosting him while we celebrate one last time with our fans on Belle Isle.”

Tickets for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-PRIX (7749).