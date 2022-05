Posted by Steve Wittich on Monday, May 30th 2022

Indy 500 Purse Soars to New Heights INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 30, 2022) – The Indianapolis 500 purse record was shattered after a wildly successful 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, with race winner Marcus Ericsson taking home $3.1 million from a total purse of $16,000,200. It’s the largest purse ever in the…