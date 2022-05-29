6th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 6th: “Ed Carpenter Racing did a great job all month. We knew we could run up front in the BitNile Chevrolet and we got there. The strategy is exactly what we wanted. We got a little lucky with the first yellow, but we passed cars when we needed to. Once we got to the front, we could run there, we could stay there, and that was the goal. I really enjoyed racing with Scott (Dixon). The guys up front are smart, respectful, and I just enjoy it. It was just fun to have a shot at it. I’m thankful to be here and have a 6th.”

Conor Daly recorded a career-best result at the Indianapolis 500 today, finishing 6th. He started 18th, but had worked his way up to 12th before his second pit stop. A fortuitously-timed caution flag right after that stop vaulted him up to 2nd. From there, Daly raced with the leaders, even pacing the field himself for seven laps. He stayed in the Top 5 for nearly 100 laps. On the final restart of the race, coming to the checkered flag, he picked up one more position to finish 6th.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BITCOIN RACING TEAM POWERED BY BITNILE CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Bitcoin Racing Team Powered By BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 33rd: “I’m okay, physically. The car just got loose in Turn 2 and I was a passenger from there on. We had a car that was good enough to fight for the win, or at least get a lot of points, and I got none of that. A big sorry to the team and everyone cheering me on because this could’ve been a very nice day.”

Rinus VeeKay started from the outside of the front row for the second year in a row. He settled into the third position, where he stayed until his first pit stop on Lap 32. Just five laps later, the back end of the No. 21 became loose exiting Turn 2. VeeKay made heavy contact with the wall, ending his third Indianapolis 500 after just 38 laps.

ED CARPENTER, NO. 33 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET

ED CARPENTER, No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “It just wasn’t our day. we came in with high hopes and just didn’t quite have enough. Early on we were okay, we were getting good mileage. Those first two yellows, we missed the lottery and lost a little track position because we had still been out on track. The guys did a good job in the pits, but we got shuffled back in line. The balance was tough once you got as far back as we got, and we just couldn’t recover from that lost track position and that was that. We’ll come back again next year and try again.”

