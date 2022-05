By Tony DiZinno As two-seaters circulate the track and event and series staff make their final preparations for Sunday’s 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, here’s a few updates from the track on Saturday. Colton repairs update Work was heavily underway building up a new tub for Colton Herta to replace the severely damaged No….



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.