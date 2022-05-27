Saturday, May 28

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 27, 2022) – Information about Legends Day presented by Firestone track activity Saturday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

8 a.m.-1 p.m.: Public gates open

9-10 a.m.: Full-Field Autograph Session

10:30 a.m.: Public Drivers’ Meeting, Tower Terrace

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Veteran Driver Autograph Session A

12:45-1:30 p.m.: Veteran Driver Autograph Session B

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $10 for Legends Day Presented by Firestone. Children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (8 a.m.-1 p.m.): Gate 2, Gate 4, Gate 6S, Gate 7S, Gate 7, Gate 10, Gate 10A.

PARKING: Free parking for Legends Day presented by Firestone is located inside at 5th and Hulman, in the South Carousel Lot for motorcycle parking and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Lot for ADA parking.

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (8 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Free Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield. Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Museum guests must possess an event ticket or credential to Legends Day presented by Firestone and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum to visit. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Staring Field Autograph Sessions: Fans participate in the full-field autograph session with the drivers of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbrige. B-roll and photography only; no driver interviews

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Pagoda Plaza

***

Public Drivers’ Meeting: The starting field receives final instructions for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Open to the public.

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Tower Terrace