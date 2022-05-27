Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

CARB DAY NOTES/QUOTES – May 27, 2022

CARB DAY PRACTICE WAS DELAYED DUE TO RAIN BUT THE FIELD COMPLETED A 90 MINUTE SESSION PRIOR TO SUNDAY’S INDY 500

1) Tony Kanaan 227.114 mph

12) Christian Lundgaard 225.497 mph

26) Jack Harvey 223.190 mph

28) Graham Rahal 223.038 mph

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 United Rentals Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “The goal was to get the car in a better window and try to gain some competitiveness but the setup we had on Monday may be better. We’ve got to dig deep here in the next day. You don’t want to make big changes and go into the race flying blind but we will work on it. We’re going to have to execute flawlessly on Sunday.”

FAST FACTS: Will be his 15th Indy 500. His best qualifying position in the Indy 500 is fourth in 2009 with Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing and best finish is third with Service Central Chip Ganassi Racing in 2011 and RLL in 2020. Detailed Indy 500 information available upon request… Has SIX IndyCar Series wins (2008 – St. Pete street course; 2015 – Fontana Super Speedway, Mid-Ohio road course; 2016 – Texas Super Speedway; 2017 Detroit Race 1, Detroit Race 2) and THREE poles (2009 – St. Pete street course, Kansas oval; 2017 – Detroit Race 1 street) and his highest series season-ending standing is fourth place in 2015… He is currently 12th in series standings with 98 points.

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 PeopleReady Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “Carb day done, next session will be race day! Looking at the timings it isn’t so bad, but I think kind of feeling wise I am no where near where I want to be. It’s going to be a fun Sunday, we know the conditions won’t be the same as it’s been today, it’s very humid today, cloudy. Sunday, race day will be warm and sunny so I am just looking forward to race day and seeing where we are at, there’s only one way to go – can’t get much worse so moving forward.”

FAST FACTS: This will be Lundgaard’s first Indy 500 and second oval race. He started 24th and ran in the top-10 in his oval racing debut at Texas Motor Speedway in the late stage of the race but ultimately retired I 19th after contact with Herta. He has competed in six INDYCAR SERIES races with a best start of 4th place (IMS road course 2021) and best finish of 9th (IMS road course, 2022)… He is the highest ranked rookie in 17th place in the point standings with 79.

JACK HARVEY, 45 Hy-Vee Dallara/Honda/Firestone: “We have a little bit of work to do before the race but we’re working hard. We are going to try and have an opportunistic strategy, have good pitstops and everything through the day. Anything is possible in this race; that’s one thing I have learned about the Indy 500. We have a shot because we’re in the race.”

FAST FACTS: The race will mark the sixth time for Harvey to compete in the Indy 500. His best start in the Indy 500 is 20th, two times (2020-2021) and best finish is ninth (2020). His highest overall series start is second place and he has accomplished the feat three times, including here (2020 – IMS road course, Road America Race 2; 2021 – St. Pete). The IMS road course is also the site of his highest series finish of third place in 2019. He is ranked 21st with 61 points.

NEXT UP: The 106th Running of the Indy 500 will be televised live on NBC beginning at 11 a.m. ET Sunday, May 29. Get a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the 106th Indianapolis 500 via the Digital Ally Garage Camera on www.rahal.com.