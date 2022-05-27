#5: Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Arrow McLaren SP Practice Report – Carb Day

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday, May 29

Round: 6/17

Race laps: 200

Total race distance: 500 miles/804.67 km

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02 km

Number of turns: 4

Remaining session start times:

Indianapolis 500: Sunday, May 29, 12:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN FOR THE 106TH RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500:

Sunday, May 29, 11:00 a.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice: 8th, 225.756 mph

Laps Completed: 42

“Not much running for us today on Carb Day but I’m very happy with our race car. I think we are in a great position to have a good race on Sunday. It’s going to be all about executing and not making mistakes. It’s time to go racing. Let’s do it.”

Felix Rosenqvist, No. Vuse 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice: 10th, 225.665 mph

Laps Completed: 61

“Good practice. Not really much to report. The No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet feels good, it feels competitive. We didn’t want to race too much today. Keep it in one piece and park it until Sunday.”

Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice: 16th, 225.364

Laps Completed: 41

“We had a good day. We have been having good days. I keep saying we have a good race car and I feel we still have a good race car. We don’t know what everybody else has until race day but I’m pretty comfortable. I’ve been comfortable since I got here this year. We will see.”

Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP

“Honestly, we are happy to get that session out of the way. It’s nerve-racking being so close to the event and with it being the final session. We are really happy with where the Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are at. All three cars have shown really good race pace. We ticked off a list of things we needed to do from a pit stop perspective and from a car reliability perspective, so we are feeling really good heading into Sunday. Full focus on the race.”