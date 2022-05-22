BIRTHDAY: March 3, 1981

HOMETOWN: Indianapolis, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

INDY 500 STATS

BEST START: 1st (2013, 2014, 2018)

BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 18

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 20th

STARTS: 192

WINS: 3

POLES: 4

OF NOTE:

* Ed Carpenter’s view for the start of the Indianapolis 500 will look similar to last year’s as his starting position is identical. Carpenter will start from the inside of the second row in 4th. He too made it through all three rounds of qualifying, with his four-lap average of 232.397 mph placing him 7th at the end of Saturday. He held on to the 5th spot in the Top 12 at 233.073 mph and moved on to the Fast Six. There, his final four-lap average of 233.080 mph earned him the 4th starting position.

* Next Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 will be the 7th time Carpenter has had a Top 10 start at the 2.5-mile oval in the past nine years. The Indianapolis native solidified his status as a hometown favorite by winning the pole position in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became just the 10th driver to collect three or more Indy 500 poles in the century-plus history of the race. Some of his strongest finishes have come in recent years, including a runner-up finish after leading the most laps in 2018 and a 5th place in 2021.

* The No. 33 features the striking purple and aqua colors of Alzamend Neuro. Alzamend is focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders with a primary target of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzamend is committed to “Making Alzheimer’s Just a Memory.

Though Carpenter’s car is an expansion to ECR’s usual two-car program, the No. 33 pit consists of many familiar faces. Most crew members are an annual part of ECR’s Indy 500 program, some having been with the team since its first time with three cars in 2015. Carpenter’s crew is also be supplemented with several of ECR’s shop-based employees who are trackside each Month of May.