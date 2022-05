By Steve Wittich The ambient temperature when the afternoon portion of practice got underway was 80F. The track temperature was a steamy 127F, close to the 130F mark where the track gets slippery. According to the drivers we chatted with after the morning portion of practice, the 2.5-mile oval was already greasy. The first driver…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.