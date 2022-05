By Steve Wittich Stefan Wilson, in the No. 25 Dragon Speed / Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet, was the lone driver to take part in the two-hour veteran session. The green flag came out at 1 pm, but the three-time Indianapolis 500 starter and crew weren’t ready to go after a slight issue with the starter. The…



