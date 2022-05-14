INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 13, 2022) – Information about GMR Grand Prix track activity Saturday, May 14 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

SCHEDULE (All times local):

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public gates open

8:05-8:50 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

9:10-10 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 2

10:30-11 a.m.: NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup

11:15-11:55 a.m.: USF2000 Race 3

12:10-1 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 3

1:20-2:15 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 2

2:40-3:05 p.m.: Silver/Bronze Badge Grid Walk

3:30 p.m.: Ninth GMR Grand Prix (85 laps)

5:45 p.m.: GMR Grand Prix Post-Race Track Walk

TICKETS: General Admission tickets are $40 for the GMR Grand Prix. $50 for flex ticket seating in Northwest Vista (Sections 11-20), Southwest Vista (Sections 1-10), Tower Terrace (Sections 37-47 and 75-79) and Paddock (Sections 9-14). Children 15 and under are admitted free with flex ticket paying adult. Reserved seats range from $41-105.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.): Gate 1, Gate 2, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 6N, Gate 6S, Gate 7, Gate 7S, Gate 9, Gate 10, Gate 10A and Gate 11A.

PARKING: Paid public parking is available in Lot 1A, Lot 2 and Main Gate parking lots for $20. Gate 1 Lot (Parcel B) parking is available for $50. Motorcycle parking is also available in the South Carousel Lot for $20. Paid ADA parking is available in Lot 3P and Lot 2. Free parking is located in Lot 7 (North 40).

CASHLESS OPERATIONS: All IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as will credit and debit transactions. Cash-to-Card machines, which convert paper money onto a temporary debit card, will be located throughout the facility. These funds can be spent inside the venue, outside the venue, online or anywhere in the world where Mastercard/Visa debit cards are accepted. Parking and gate locations will accept cash.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY MUSEUM HOURS (7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.): Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62 and $8 for guests ages 6-15. Free Museum shuttles will run during IMS gate hours between the Museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard in the Speedway’s infield. IMS Museum visitors must possess an event ticket or credential to enter the Museum. Museum guests must possess an event ticket or credential to the GMR Grand Prix event days and purchase a Museum admission ticket at the Museum to visit. Visitors should park in open IMS parking lots and use the 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard shuttles to access the Museum.