|GMR GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING NOTES
4th: CONOR DALY 01:09.9063 (125.602 mph)
15th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:09.9550 (125.515 mph)
TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road CourseL
OCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course
RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps/207.315 Miles
BROADCAST: Saturday – 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
|CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET
CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 4th: “Being two tenths off Will Power for a pole position at Indianapolis, he’s one of the best to do it here, so it feels great. This Ed Carpenter Racing team has done a lot of work for me, I don’t think they’ve got the credit they deserve so far this year. We’ve not had a great start to the season, but this is where we want to be moving forward and it’s a great way to start May in the BitNile Chevrolet for sure!”
IMS ROAD COURSE STATS
BEST START: 4th (May 2022)
BEST FINISH: 6th (2016)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 7
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 9th
STARTS: 83
POLES: 1
BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016
|OF NOTE:
* Conor Daly will start 4th in tomorrow’s GMR Grand Prix, the first of two NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month. After advancing through the first two rounds of knockout qualifying, Daly set the 4th fastest lap in the Firestone Fast 6. It is the second year in a row he has made the Fast 6 for the GMR Grand Prix.
* Daly is in his third Month of May with Ed Carpenter Racing. Though he competed in both the GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 the previous two years, 2022 is his first season as one of ECR’s full-time drivers. Daly will not change car numbers this May and will drive the No. 20 BitNile Holdings Chevrolet in both events.
* Starting at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. The diversified holding company specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). BitNile focuses on large-scale crypto mining with energy-efficient, powerful operations strategically located in North America.
RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BUILDING TOMORROW CHEVROLET
RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Building Tomorrow Chevrolet, Qualified 15th: “I felt pretty good with the car and was very fast on the black tires. On the reds, I don’t know where all of the time went. I was pretty happy with my lap, but I am confused how we were so far off. It’s very frustrating, we got the pole here two years ago, we got the win last year and today we didn’t make it into the Top 12. Tomorrow is when it counts though, so we will make sure we are ready for that!”
IMS ROAD COURSE STATS
BEST START: 1st (October 2020)
BEST FINISH: 1st (May 2021)
NUMBER OF STARTS: 5
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 32
WINS: 1
POLES: 2
|OF NOTE:
* Rinus VeeKay will start 15th in tomorrow’s GMR Grand Prix. After setting the 4th-fastest time in this afternoon’s second practice session, he was assigned to Group 1 of Round 1. As he was 8th at the end of the 10 minute qualifying window, he did not advance to the second round.
Rinus VeeKay will compete in the No. 21 Building Tomorrow Chevrolet the GMR Grand Prix.
* Building Tomorrow is an international not-for-profit organization supporting literacy and numeracy in Uganda. Building Tomorrow and ECR launched “Ride With Rinus,” where any contributor who donated $75 had their name added to VeeKay’s car. Through donations, nearly 4,000 Ugandan school children will be enrolled in Building Tomorrow’s Roots to Rise program, a foundational learning initiative teaching basic skills based on students’ learning level, not age.
While “Ride With Rinus” has concluded, fans can continue to donate at BT.Team.
* The IMS Road Course is home to many of VeeKay’s career milestones. In just the second race of his rookie season in 2020, VeeKay recorded his first Top 5 finish on the road course. When the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in October of that year, VeeKay earned his first pole position, led the first laps of his career and earned his first podium finish. In May 2021, he joined the ranks of race winners when he scored his first victory.