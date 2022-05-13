GMR GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING NOTES



4th: CONOR DALY 01:09.9063 (125.602 mph)

15th: RINUS VEEKAY 01:09.9550 (125.515 mph)

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

LOCATION: Speedway, Indiana, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps/207.315 Miles

BROADCAST: Saturday – 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 4th: “Being two tenths off Will Power for a pole position at Indianapolis, he’s one of the best to do it here, so it feels great. This Ed Carpenter Racing team has done a lot of work for me, I don’t think they’ve got the credit they deserve so far this year. We’ve not had a great start to the season, but this is where we want to be moving forward and it’s a great way to start May in the BitNile Chevrolet for sure!”



IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

BEST START: 4th (May 2022)

BEST FINISH: 6th (2016)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 7

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 83

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016 OF NOTE:



* Conor Daly will start 4th in tomorrow’s GMR Grand Prix, the first of two NTT INDYCAR SERIES races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month. After advancing through the first two rounds of knockout qualifying, Daly set the 4th fastest lap in the Firestone Fast 6. It is the second year in a row he has made the Fast 6 for the GMR Grand Prix.



* Daly is in his third Month of May with Ed Carpenter Racing. Though he competed in both the GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 the previous two years, 2022 is his first season as one of ECR’s full-time drivers. Daly will not change car numbers this May and will drive the No. 20 BitNile Holdings Chevrolet in both events.



* Starting at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. The diversified holding company specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). BitNile focuses on large-scale crypto mining with energy-efficient, powerful operations strategically located in North America.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 BUILDING TOMORROW CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Building Tomorrow Chevrolet, Qualified 15th: “I felt pretty good with the car and was very fast on the black tires. On the reds, I don’t know where all of the time went. I was pretty happy with my lap, but I am confused how we were so far off. It’s very frustrating, we got the pole here two years ago, we got the win last year and today we didn’t make it into the Top 12. Tomorrow is when it counts though, so we will make sure we are ready for that!”