Victory at GMR Grand Prix would be 100th in INDYCAR for Chevy since 2012

DETROIT (May 12, 2022) – Chevrolet continues its roll in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as the calendar has turned to the month of May and the countdown to the Indianapolis 500.

First up is Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix, the fifth round of this year’s championship. Momentum is clearly on the side of Team Chevy with victories in the season’s first four events. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Bowtie Brand has started 5-0 and opens the door for the 100th Chevrolet victory since rejoining INDYCAR in 2012.

There couldn’t a much better venue to continue the streak than Indianapolis Motor Speedway… particularly the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course layout. Chevrolet is unbeaten in May at the Indy Road Course since 2015 and enters Indianapolis leading the series’ Engine Manufacturer Championship.

“The month of May takes on more importance year after year,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Program Manager for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “We feel that way this season with the phenomenal start our Chevrolet-powered teams have experienced. The GMR Grand Prix is beneficial to ease our teams into what is a very significant month coming up. Another victory this weekend would be a great start to our month in Indianapolis.

“While there isn’t much direct correlation between our road-course and speedway packages, there are little things we can pick up such as surface conditions and degree of tire degradation that can help us prepare for the Indy 500 later this month,” Buckner added.

Three different drivers have won using the 2.2L, V6 twin-turbo Chevrolet engine including Team Penske’s Will Power three times (2015, 2017, 2018) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay in 2021.

VeeKay was the pole-winner in the last INDYCAR race at Barber Motorsports Park in mid-April, a race where Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward claimed victory. He joined Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin (St. Petersburg) and Josef Newgarden (Texas and Long Beach) in Victory Lane this year.

In addition to an unbeaten start and attempt at its 100thh win, Chevrolet can watch one of its drivers – Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden – take the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, which rewards the first driver to win on an oval, street circuit and road course in the same season.

That driver will share $500,000 with his or her team and donate $500,000 to that driver and team’s chosen charity.

On the way to the green flag, the field for the GMR Grand Prix will follow a red Corvette Stingray, which will serve as Official Pace Car.

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series continue the 2022 season at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 14 from the Indianapolis Road Course. The race will air live on NBC, the Peacock streaming service and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

TEAM CHEVY QUOTES

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 HITACHI CHEVROLET, TEAM PENSKE: “We’re trying to keep our eye on the ball and make sure we are staying concentrated on the next race. We can have a good run at the Indy GP. We’ve had good cars there the last couple of years. May is the biggest thing for us, and for the 500 specifically. We’ve worked really hard as a team and with Chevrolet to maximize this year. I hope that comes true.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET, ED CARPENTER RACING: “The GMR Grand Prix of one of my favorite events in the schedule. I love getting into the Month of May and starting it off on the road course. We were obviously very, very fast there this time last year. We made it into the Fast 6 so we definitely want to do that again, but not be taken out in the first corner this time! I can’t wait to get May started off right, we already had a strong oval test a few weeks ago. All signs point to us being able to have a great weekend and start the Month of May strong!”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET, ED CARPENTER RACING: “Going back to the Racing Capital of the World is always awesome and starting the Month of May is always a very exciting time. I have a very good feeling! The Indy road course a place where I have had a lot of success. I had my first pole position, first-ever podium and eventually first-ever NTT INDYCAR SERIES win! I am very happy with how the season is progressing, we are only improving and we’re heading into the Indy GP stronger than ever. ECR has been putting in a lot of work and it’s really paying off. It makes me even more eager to defend my race win in the GMR Grand Prix!”

CALLUM ILOTT, NO. 77 DYNAMIC EDGE CHEVROLET, JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING: “I’m excited to start my month of May her in Indy for the GMR GP. I have a bit of experience of the road course as I conducted my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES test here towards the end of last year. Also coming off of the improvements we made last time in Barber, I’m excited to show what we can do with the Chevy Juncos Hollinger car.”

