“The month of May in Indianapolis is upon us. We got the month started off right with a win at Barber Motorsports Park and now our full focus is onto the GMR Grand Prix this weekend and then onto the Indianapolis 500. So certainly, a lot of points at stake here in the next two and a half weeks.”



The IMS road course was a good circuit for us last year, we were on the pole with Pato but we didn’t race as strong as we would have liked. So, we are looking to have a good solid weekend on all fronts; qualify well, race well, and collect a lot of points. Then our focus as a team will shift then to the Indianapolis 500 and that schedule ramps up pretty quickly with practice and then straight into qualifying and then the race. “



Big changes for us this month, as we are a three-car team now, welcoming Juan Pablo Montoya onboard for the GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500. It’s an exciting time for all of us here, expanding our efforts to three cars but ultimately totally focused on collecting the most points we can for our season challengers and give Juan the best opportunity to enhance our two-car effort; but also, an equal shot to win both of those races.”



So, we are very excited, a lot of hard work has gone into this month, dating back to this time last year. It’s a yearlong process to get prepared for these races, specifically the 500. We’re all excited to get going, it’s a lot of the team’s favorite time of the year, very hectic, a lot of work but very gratifying at the end; especially if we have good results. So that’s the goal and the focus starting now.”