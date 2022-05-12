BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

IMS ROAD COURSE STATS

BEST START: 6th (May 2021)

BEST FINISH: 6th (2016)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 7

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 84

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016

OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly is entering his third Month of May with Ed Carpenter Racing. Though he competed in both the GMR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 the previous two years, 2022 is his first season as one of ECR’s full-time drivers. Daly will not change car numbers this May and will drive the No. 20 BitNile Holdings Chevrolet in both events.

* The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is truly Daly’s home track as he was born and raised in nearby Noblesville, Ind. Last May, Daly advanced through each round of qualifying for the GMR Grand Prix and made his first career Firestone Fast 6 appearance. After being taken out in Lap 1 incident, Daly looked for redemption on the IMS oval the following week. He was consistently one of the fastest drivers as he turned Top 5 lap times in five of six practice sessions prior to the Indianapolis 500. On race day, Daly took the lead of the 500-mile race for the first time in his career and led 40 laps, the most of all drivers.

* Starting at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. The diversified holding company specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). BitNile focuses on large-scale crypto mining with energy-efficient, powerful operations strategically located in North America.