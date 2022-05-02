Barber Motorsports Park
Date: Sunday, May 1st
Round: 4/17
Race laps: 90
Total race distance: 207 miles/333.13 km
Length: 2.3 miles/3.70 km
Number of turns: 17
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 2nd
Finishing Position: 1st
Championship Standing: 5th, 114 points
“What a great weekend for Arrow McLaren SP. I’m really happy for myself and this team. It is great momentum for the team heading into the busiest month of the year. I love driving around Barber Motorsports Park. The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet has been in the window ever since we rolled off the truck in Practice 1. We were close to pole in qualifying, but we got it done in the race. I couldn’t be more stoked for this group of people. Now, we need to go and try to rack up as many of these as we can.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 6th
Finishing Position: 16th
Championship Standing: 16th, 56 points
“It was a disappointing race. It was a really good first stint that was positive with good pace on the Firestone red tires, but then we had a miscalculation on the fuel. That made us pit way too early, and we had to save a bunch of fuel for the rest of the race. We have to analyze everything to see if our fuel numbers are correct. We were quick, but couldn’t really do anything because of the fuel situation. Congrats to Pato, that is really good for him and the team. Just wish we could’ve been there with him, but we will push to be there next time.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“It is fantastic to leave Barber Motorsports Park with a win. This is why we do what we do. I’m very pleased with the work and effort that has been put in across the entire team to make a result like this possible.
“We show up to these events and aim to unload quick, get in the window and be able to stay at the front all weekend. This weekend it was the case and you want to take advantage of it. We did this as a team, and I’m really proud of that. Everyone has a part to play, and they deserve this result with all the work that is put in across the entire organization.
“I’m disappointed about Felix’s result, because he certainly had a strong car, but it looks like there was a fuel calculation issue and that ultimately [compromised his race] hindered his pace. It’s unfortunate but we will look into it and correct any mistakes. We head into the Month of May with good momentum and are certainly going to give Indianapolis Motor Speedway everything we’ve got.”