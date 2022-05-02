“It is fantastic to leave Barber Motorsports Park with a win. This is why we do what we do. I’m very pleased with the work and effort that has been put in across the entire team to make a result like this possible.



“We show up to these events and aim to unload quick, get in the window and be able to stay at the front all weekend. This weekend it was the case and you want to take advantage of it. We did this as a team, and I’m really proud of that. Everyone has a part to play, and they deserve this result with all the work that is put in across the entire organization.



“I’m disappointed about Felix’s result, because he certainly had a strong car, but it looks like there was a fuel calculation issue and that ultimately [compromised his race] hindered his pace. It’s unfortunate but we will look into it and correct any mistakes. We head into the Month of May with good momentum and are certainly going to give Indianapolis Motor Speedway everything we’ve got.”