3rd: RINUS VEEKAY No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet

19th: CONOR DALY No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: GMR Grand Prix, May 14 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 19th: “It was a tough race today. Obviously qualifying yesterday hurt us as it would have been good to start farther up. But now we’ve got the month of May coming up and we’ve been fast on both the road course and the oval at IMS, so we’ll focus on that now and get this BitNile Chevy back towards the front!”



RACE RESULTS:

START: 22nd

FINISH: 19th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 90/90 OF NOTE:

* Conor Daly’s qualifying run was interrupted by dirt on the track, costing him his quick lap. He started 22nd in today’s Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, opting for a three-lap strategy. He made his first stop on Lap 12, switching from black Firestone Firehawks to reds.

* A full-course caution on Lap 33 served as an opportunity for Daly to make his second pit stop. He gained two positions on the restart, moving up to the 21st position.

* His third and final stop came on Lap 62, where he selected a set of black tires to finish the race. The No. 21 BitNile Chevrolet crew helped propel Daly forward by gaining him another position in the pit lane. At the conclusion of the 90 laps, Daly took the checkered flag in 19th.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet, Finished 3rd: “It was going really well. The SONAX car was really super fast even saving fuel. Then that last pit stop I was a little too on the brakes turning into five and that’s where he (Pato O’Ward) got me. Then I lost some time and Alex Palou got me and we dropped to third. Normally I should be the happiest guy on earth with a podium, but…but we are headed to the Indy Road Course and that’s been good for us, and then the 500. I feel ready and excited to get there.”