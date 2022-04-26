“We’ve got the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park coming up this weekend. Beautiful facility, one of the best on the schedule. It’s a motorcycle track at heart, so it’s very tight, only a few passing zones available, but we’ve had some success there in the past. Pato was on the pole there last year and we made a call in the race that ended up not being the right one; finished fourth with him but I feel like we’ve got a good chance this year. “It’s a great circuit for us, we’re excited to get back there. The team has put in a lot of hard work this offseason to improve our road and street course package. We’ve seen the benefits of that at St. Pete and Long Beach. Now we’re looking forward to getting to our first road course race of the year, excited to get down there and see what we can do.”