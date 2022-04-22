In Indy 500 Two-Day Testing to Finish 12th, 13th in Speed Charts

INDIANAPOLIS (April 21, 2022) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing put in two solid days of testing Wednesday and Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with drivers Santino Ferrucci and Sage Karam posting speeds over 227 miles per hour in preparations for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 set for Sunday, May 29.

DRR returns to a two-car effort for this year’s 500 Mile Race with two young chargers, Ferrucci and Karam, at the controls of the No. 23 and No. 24 Chevrolet-powered Dallara cars, and the two-day testing proved to be solid performances from both drivers.

Ferrucci, a three-time Indy 500 starter from Dallas, TX, recorded a best speed of 227.489 m.p.h. to place 12th overall in the No. 23 machine at the famed two-and-half-mile oval with a total of 165 laps clocked in the two-day rounds limited due to weather. Karam, the eight-time 500 starter from Easton, PA, returns to the DRR stable with the pretty No. 24 AES Indiana/500 Festival Chevrolet this year and recorded 109 laps with a best speed of 227.425 m.p.h, 13th overall.

Santino has turned in impressive runs in his three Indy 500 starts with seventh, fourth and sixth from 2019 to 2021, while Sage scored his best Indy 500 finish last year coming from the 31st starting position to seventh, the best passing record of the event.

“We got a lot of things done in the two days of testing,” said Dennis Reinbold, DRR team owner and strategist on Karam’s car. “We had a small issue with Sage’s car on Wednesday, but he ran many laps Thursday. Santino looked very good with the No. 23 car, and we have solid bases with both cars when we return for practice on May 17. I’m pleased how our testing well.”

Ferrucci jumped to the top-five of the charts throughout the day on Thursday before the team worked on a variety of setups in the sunny conditions later in the day.

“I thought we had two very solid days of testing with the Dreyer & Reinbold guys,” said Ferrucci. “I’m really happy with the car and we made a great base line with the setups when we return in May. I’m very impressed with the car. We couldn’t have had a better two days. The DRR guys do a great job with preparation and body fit. I’m anxious to return to IMS and get ready for qualifying and the race.”

Karam, the former Indy Lights champion, suffered through a technical issue in Wednesday’s runs, but Sage returned strong on Thursday with 109 laps and excellent speed.

“We had a little problem with the car on Wednesday and I had to finish my refresher laps on Thursday,” Sage said. “But after that, we rolled through many things, and I’m pleased with car heading to May. Actually, I had a lap going close to 229 (m.p.h.) late in the day but I had to hit the brakes. Overall, we worked through many setups and I’m excited to come back for the month of May.

Practice for the 106th Indy 500 begin on Tuesday, May 17, with qualifications scheduled for Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. The popular Carb Day activities are set for Friday, May 27, with the 106th running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” taking place on Sunday, May 29.