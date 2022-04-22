#6: Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Oval

Dates: Wednesday, April 20 & Thursday, April 21

Length: 2.5 miles/4.02km

Number of turns: 4

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 3: 9th, 227.812 mph

Total Laps: 123

“I thought today went well. It was a rainy morning; we were sitting in the truck for like five hours and I felt kind of sleepy at first but then we got going pretty good. I think we did like four long runs, almost full tanks runs, so we will take that, that’s a good day. A lot of the things we tried today went well. That’s not really common at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I think we have a good car, we’re not really pushing the limits yet but I feel like we’re running well. Overall, two good test days.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 3: 21st, 226.199 mph

Total Laps: 99

“Today was a beautiful day after the rain went away. I think we got some great running in and a lot of laps. I think we got the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in the window. The car felt very familiar to what we had last year so I think when we come back we have a great baseline to work from and we will just try to make it better in traffic.”

Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 3: 31st, 223.980 mph

Total Laps: 67

“I am really happy with the day; both days went really well. I never really focus on getting a big draft to put a big number on the board. Actually my fastest time was on the long run in the end so I am pretty happy with that. Honestly, we made a lot of progress from where we finished last year and I am really happy with the car. We made a few adjustments that all seem to be positive. I think we are headed in the right direction, so I’m really happy.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP

“We are at the end of the day and the end of the test, here at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Really productive day for us. I think we had a lot of hurdles thrown at us in the last couple days with weather and track conditions, but we were able to take advantage of the time we did have and work through our test list. The team is feeling good about where the cars are at here and feeling like we’ve got a really good starting point when we come back here in May.

“Productive, happy, ready to get to Barber and get some good results there and come back here for the Month of May.”