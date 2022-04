By Steve Wittich With persistent mist, no sun, and very little wind blowing, track drying efforts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway stopped until 11:30 am, when the track services vehicles started to circulate the 2.5-mile oval again. At noon, the ambient and track temperature were both stuck at 58F. The track drying efforts utilized pick-up…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.