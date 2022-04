Josef Newgarden was the quickest driver in an Indianapolis Motor Speedway open test for the second straight year (Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment) By Steve Wittich After a 14-minute break for a track inspection, the green flag returned. The ambient temperature was up to 66F, and the track temperature was approaching 100F at 97F. It…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.