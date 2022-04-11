CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Finished 12th:

“Going from 17th to 12th today was a good run for us. We had more pace than we did last year, for sure. I felt strong in the race and I felt like I could attack. Moving forward felt like a possibility, and we did! I did have one big, hairy moment trying to pass Jimmie [Johnson] when he was a lap down, I lost a position to Felix [Rosenqvist] which was a shame. Honestly, I’m just happy I saved it because it was a wild one! The team worked hard, we know we struggle here but managed our best finish of the year. We’ve had a lot of crazy stuff happen so far and to get in a solid race is good!” (INDYCAR Photo)