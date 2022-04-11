NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Round 3 / April 10

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA

Andretti Autosport celebrated its first podium finish of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season after Romain Grosjean wheeled the No. 28 DHL Honda to a second-place finish in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Alexander Rossi valiantly fought for his eighth-place finish earning his first top 10 of the season. Colton Herta and rookie Devlin DeFrancesco finished their days early due to contact after both turned laps as the race leader. The team gets back to work with the first closed-circuit race of the season on May 1 at Barber Motorsport Park.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN

NO. 28 DHL HONDA

Matched his career-best finish of second place, recording a fourth career INDYCAR podium.

Sponsor DHL celebrates its 12th anniversary on the No. 28.

“We had the right strategy with good pit stops. We all pushed hard and had a yellow that brought us back in the game. Without any push to pass left I was left a little shy. We were trying to get a win today. Next time.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 6 2 6 (75 pts)

ALEXANDER ROSSI

NO. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS / AUTONATION HONDA

Made his 100th INDYCAR career start.

His 8th place finish is his top finish of the 2022 season.

“Silver linings of the day is that we finished and we finished in a position that has one digit instead of two. The car was good all weekend but we struggled a little bit with the tires in the first stint but the team did a great job with strategy. The pace on the Firestone Reds were good as well but we, unfortunately, lost some time in pit lane which makes for track position in INDYCAR these days.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 5 8 18 (40 pts)

COLTON HERTA

NO. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

Started from the pole and led a total of 28 laps.

Retired with damage following contact with the wall in Turn 9 on Lap 56.

“I feel bad because our car was really fast. We were good enough to win today, but you can’t do that if you’re in the wall. I think we had the right strategy, the right car. We’ll try again at Barber.”

START FINISH CHAMPIONSHIP 1 23 11 (59 pts)

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

NO. 29 POWER TAP HONDA

ANDRETTI STEINBRENNER AUTOSPORT

Scored as race leader for the first time in his INDYCAR career on Lap 32.

Retired with damage following contact with the wall in Turn 9.

“I just locked up the front tires and, unfortunately, I smacked the wall and ended our race early. The car was good. I was really pushing. I just want to say sorry to the crew. This is a rough day for everybody.”