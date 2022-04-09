CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 18th: “We definitely made step forward today. We’re starting a bit higher up than we did last year with both cars. It is a bit of a shame that our time would have transferred us into the Fast 12 if we were in Group 1 instead of Group 2. That’s a good sign and shows how competitive our group was. We still need to take a step forward in grip, which we understand and will work on. We’re definitely in a better place than last year and we’ll see what we can put together for the race tomorrow.”