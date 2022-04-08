TIRE TRACKER: LONG BEACH

Firestone is supplying more than 1,400 race tires for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Each entry receives the following allocation of Firestone Firehawk race tires:

Primary (black sidewall): 6 sets per entry*

Alternate (red sidewall): 4 sets per entry

Rain (gray sidewall): 5 sets per entry

*Does not include rookie set

ENGINEER’S INSIGHT

“As we return to the streets of Long Beach, our Firestone Race Tire Engineering team will bring the same race-proven tire technology used at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The two street courses have a lot of similarities with their mix of concrete and asphalt surfaces. Each entry will receive tires that can deliver a balance of durability, grip, and performance across a wide range of track surfaces and conditions.”

– Cara Adams, Director of Race Tire Engineering and Production, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports

FIRESTONE FAST FACT

Firestone will supply more than 1,400 Firestone Firehawk race tires for the 2022 race, almost doubling the more than 850 tires they brought to their first Long Beach race back in 1996 when Firestone only supplied tires to half the field. Jimmy Vasser won that race on Firestone tires.

FIRESTONE PIT STOP PERFORMANCE AWARD