FRIDAY, APRIL 8 – SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 2022

LOCATION: Long Beach, Calif.

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 85 Laps/167.28 Miles

PRACTICE:

Friday – 6:15-7:15 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

Saturday – 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

Sunday – 12-12:30 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 3:05-4:20 p.m. ET (Peacock Premium)

RACE: Sunday – 3:45 p.m. ET (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

ED CARPENTER RACING

Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay will take to the downtown streets of Long Beach this weekend for the third round of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Three weeks ago, both competed at Texas Motor Speedway alongside team owner Ed Carpenter. To supplement the break in between the high-speed oval race and this weekend’s tight street circuit, Daly and VeeKay tested at the flowing road course of Barber Motorsports Park on Monday. This weekend’s event is the home of Ed Carpenter Racing’s first street course win as the No. 20 came away victorious in 2014 with Mike Conway behind the wheel.

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET

CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet: “Long Beach is one of the most fun weekends of the year. I really, really love the track. We have put in hours and hours on the simulator, working on how we can improve there and have a good rebound from last year. We made a lot of progress on the sim and we really appreciate our partners at Chevrolet allowing us to put in those hours! I can’t wait to get back to Long Beach and get the BitNile car on track. We’re ready to right the ship and turn our luck around this weekend!”



BIRTHDAY: December 11, 1990

HOMETOWN: Noblesville, IN

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN



LONG BEACH STATS

BEST START: 13th (2016)

BEST FINISH: 13th (2016)

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 9th

STARTS: 82

POLES: 1

BEST FINISH: 2nd, Detroit 2016

OF NOTE:

Conor Daly is now in his third season with Ed Carpenter Racing and first as full-time driver of the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet.

Starting at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, BitNile Holdings, Inc. is the primary partner of the No. 20 Chevrolet as part of a multi-year deal. The diversified holding company specializes in disruptive technologies, including cryptocurrencies and innovations in the field of Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). BitNile focuses on large-scale crypto mining with energy-efficient, powerful operations strategically located in North America.

Though last year’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was Daly’s first time racing the scenic street circuit in several years, he returned with plenty of experience. In 2015, Daly received a last-minute call to fill in as a replacement driver in the marquee NTT INDYCAR SERIES event. Two more starts followed as part of his full-time seasons in 2016 and 2017. Daly, who also competed in the Road to Indy, won the 2011 Indy Lights event in the streets of Long Beach.

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 ALZAMEND NEURO CHEVROLET

RINUS VEEKAY, No. 21 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet: “We have some unfinished business in Long Beach! Last year, we had a tough weekend and ended the season with a mechanical issue. We know we can do a lot better! We found a lot of information over the winter that we can use, I can’t wait to see what we’ve got. I love the event; I love the track. I am very excited to go to the west coast and rock around the streets of Long Beach!”



BIRTHDAY: September 11, 2000

HOMETOWN: Hoofddorp, Netherlands

RESIDENCE: Fort Lauderdale, FL



LONG BEACH STATS

2021 START: 24th

2021 FINISH: 25th

NUMBER OF STARTS: 1



CAREER STATS

SEASON: 3rd

STARTS: 31

WINS: 1

POLES: 1

OF NOTE:

Rinus VeeKay will race in a striking new purple and aqua livery this weekend as he competes in the No. 21 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet. Earlier this morning, it was announced that Alzamend Neuro will be featured on team owner Ed Carpenter’s No. 33 for the remaining oval events this year, as well as VeeKay’s Long Beach car.

The 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was VeeKay’s first-ever race on the historic street circuit. VeeKay reached the NTT INDYCAR SERIES after a successful three-year ascent of the Road to Indy ladder, but the Long Beach course was not a part of those schedules. In 2020, his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES year, the race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VeeKay has scored back-to-back Top 10 finishes in the first two events of 2022. In the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, he made his first Firestone Fast 6 appearance in qualifying and finished 6th. In the most recent event at Texas Motor Speedway, he took the checkered flag in 10th. He led laps during both events and currently sits 7th in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season standings.

About Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting eight wins across each type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by IndyCar’s only team owner/driver, Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner for the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). The 2022 season will see the team continue to compete with two full-time entries: the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet with Conor Daly behind the wheel and the No. 21 Chevrolet, driven by Rinus VeeKay. Carpenter will round out the team’s three-car effort on the ovals, campaigning the No. 33 Chevrolet. ECR has been active in the eSports arena as part of the iRX World Championship for the past two years. More information may be found at http://www.edcarpenterracing.com/.