March 20, 2022 RLLR STATEMENT ON JACK HARVEY AND THE XPEL 375 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY Jack Harvey has not been cleared to drive by the INDYCAR medical team following his crash in yesterday’s final practice for the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. He was checked and released by INDYCAR but after reevaluation on Sunday, the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.