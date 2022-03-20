Texas Motor Speedway 
Date: Sunday, March 20th  
Round: 2/17 
Race laps: 248 
Total race distance: 372.8 miles/600 km 
Length: 1.5 miles/2.4 km 
Number of turns: 4 

Session start times: 
Green Flag: Sunday, 12:40 p.m. ET 
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 
Practice 1: 2nd, 222.878 mph
Qualifying: 1st, 221.110 mph
Starting Position: 1st
Practice 2: 3rd, 222.662 mph 
“It was a really good day. A lot of driving in one day, but I think we were up there in every session. I was able to get my first pole with Arrow McLaren SP and my first pole on an oval.  It’s a great feeling. To get a pole on an oval is something I think is really special. There’s so much commitment for those two laps, it brings a lot of joy. The entire No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP team deserves after a tough couple of months. Now we have the best view for Turn 1 tomorrow. Texas is a place you want to start up front because it’s always a mess. Being in the back is not fun here, so we will take advantage of being out front tomorrow.”
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 7th, 222.204 mph
Qualifying: 10th, 220.579 mph
Starting Position: 10th
Practice 2: 12th, 220.832 mph 
“It’s good to be back at Texas Motor Speedway. In qualifying, we misjudged the gearing a bit, along with a couple other things that would have gotten us closer to the speed of the No. 7 car. We can definitely fight from 10th, that’s not going to be an issue. I know how to race around here and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet feels really good. It reminds me of last year, so looking forward to going forward tomorrow.”
Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
“We are feeling really good. It was a long Saturday. This type of format is difficult on the team, specifically the mechanics and engineers. They have to crank out a lot decisions and actions very quickly. I think the key to that is all the things we can do off track to give us a strong package when we arrive at the track. That had both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets starting in a good place.”

Felix getting the pole position was overdue and well-earned. I’m very happy for him and the No. 7 group. Both cars, at the end of the day, are race ready. They are both good in traffic. Pato’s feels very similar to where he was last year, so that is a good sign considering we won last year. Who knows how things are going to fall tomorrow, but we are positioned well for the race.”