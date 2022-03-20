|Texas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, March 20th
Round: 2/17
Race laps: 248
Total race distance: 372.8 miles/600 km
Length: 1.5 miles/2.4 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
Green Flag: Sunday, 12:40 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 2nd, 222.878 mph
Qualifying: 1st, 221.110 mph
Starting Position: 1st
Practice 2: 3rd, 222.662 mph
“It was a really good day. A lot of driving in one day, but I think we were up there in every session. I was able to get my first pole with Arrow McLaren SP and my first pole on an oval. It’s a great feeling. To get a pole on an oval is something I think is really special. There’s so much commitment for those two laps, it brings a lot of joy. The entire No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP team deserves after a tough couple of months. Now we have the best view for Turn 1 tomorrow. Texas is a place you want to start up front because it’s always a mess. Being in the back is not fun here, so we will take advantage of being out front tomorrow.”
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 7th, 222.204 mph
Qualifying: 10th, 220.579 mph
Starting Position: 10th
Practice 2: 12th, 220.832 mph
“It’s good to be back at Texas Motor Speedway. In qualifying, we misjudged the gearing a bit, along with a couple other things that would have gotten us closer to the speed of the No. 7 car. We can definitely fight from 10th, that’s not going to be an issue. I know how to race around here and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet feels really good. It reminds me of last year, so looking forward to going forward tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We are feeling really good. It was a long Saturday. This type of format is difficult on the team, specifically the mechanics and engineers. They have to crank out a lot decisions and actions very quickly. I think the key to that is all the things we can do off track to give us a strong package when we arrive at the track. That had both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets starting in a good place.”
Felix getting the pole position was overdue and well-earned. I’m very happy for him and the No. 7 group. Both cars, at the end of the day, are race ready. They are both good in traffic. Pato’s feels very similar to where he was last year, so that is a good sign considering we won last year. Who knows how things are going to fall tomorrow, but we are positioned well for the race.”