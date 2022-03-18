INDIANAPOLIS) March 18, 2022 – Ed Carpenter Racing (“ECR”) announced today that the team is joining the fight to “Making Alzheimer’s Just a Memory,” with ECR owner and oval driver Ed Carpenter showcasing Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (“Alzamend”) on his No. 33 car in this weekend’s XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. ECR received a commitment from Milton “Todd” Ault, III, founder and Chairman Emeritus of Alzamend, a company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorder with a primary target of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), in order to sponsor the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet at this race. Mr. Ault is all too familiar with Alzheimer’s and the disastrous toll it takes on patients and caregivers. Mr. Ault’s grandparents passed away from Alzheimer’s and his father is currently suffering from this deadly disease. To honor all of those who are committed to “Making Alzheimer’s Just a Memory,” Mr. Ault has generously donated 1,000 tickets for Sunday’s race to any Alzheimer’s caregiver who submits a request at https://v-forward.com/caregivers/.

Behind the wheel of the No. 33 Alzamend Neuro Chevrolet will not only be one of the most experienced drivers in the field, but also the only owner/driver in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Carpenter, who competes exclusively in the oval events, will begin his 20th season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (“TMS”). Carpenter has 21 starts at TMS to date and has competed in all but one NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at the oval since the fall of 2003. He is also the 2014 TMS race winner, taking the victory after leading 66 of the final 67 laps.

“We are very proud to support Alzamend and raise awareness to their efforts to fight Alzheimer’s. This relationship is especially important to myself and my family as we have personal experience with Alzheimer’s and know how it affects the whole family,” Carpenter stated. “We’ve been talking to Todd Ault and his team about how we can support Alzamend and it’s exciting to see this come together. Mr. Ault and his group have been fantastic since they joined us and their excitement for our sport and race team is so encouraging. I can’t wait to get out there and do a good job for Alzamend.”

Mr. Ault channeled his personal passion for discovering a cure for Alzheimer’s into Alzamend when he founded the company in 2016. Today, he is Alzamend’s largest investor and biggest advocate. “In celebration of Alzamend’s promising topline clinical data from its Phase I study of AL001, I am proud to support Alzamend’s race for a cure,” stated Ault. “I can think of no better way to demonstrate my confidence that hope is on the horizon than to sponsor Ed Carpenter in car No. 33 and offer Alzheimer’s caregivers a day dedicated to them.”

Alzamend’s first drug candidate, AL001, has completed Phase I and Alzamend is expected to issue a press release with study results at the end of the month. Moreover, the company is gearing up to commence a Phase II study in the second quarter of this year for AL001. The company expects to submit an investigational new drug application for its second drug candidate, AL002, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) during the second quarter of this year and commence clinical trials post clearance from the FDA. Alzamend is committed to “Making Alzheimer’s Just a Memory” with these two therapeutics targeting Alzheimer’s.

Alzamend CEO Stephan Jackman attended his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES event last month as a guest of Mr. Ault at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Mr. Jackman stated, “I was impressed by the camaraderie, diversity, and hospitality of ECR racing team and the Indy Car community.” He continued, “We identified with the team aspect of the sport, watching a diverse group of people work together to solve problems and win. Alzamend is doing the same with our commitment to the prevention, treatment and cure of Alzheimer’s.”

While ECR has entered three cars in the Indianapolis 500 multiple times, this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway will mark the first time the team has expanded to three entries outside of their home race. With Conor Daly competing the in the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet for the full season, Carpenter will transition to the new No. 33 entry. The ECR trio of Carpenter, Daly and Rinus VeeKay will take on the high banks of Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday, March 20 with coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.