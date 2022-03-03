INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 3, 2022) – Due to ongoing global supply chain challenges with some hybrid system components, INDYCAR announced it has adjusted the debut of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine with hybrid technology to the 2024 season.

In consultation with engine partners Chevrolet and Honda, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will continue to use the current 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 powerplant for the 2023 season.

“We are pleased with the pace of the technical development of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid as we prepare it for competition,” said INDYCAR President Jay Frye. “We are very encouraged by the progress our team and our partners have made, but an immediate decision needed to be made to ensure we are prepared for the 2023 season utilizing our current 2.2-liter engine package.

“Thanks to our great partners at Honda and Chevrolet for working through this challenging supply chain situation. We are going full speed ahead with the 2.4-liter hybrid engine and cannot wait to have it on track in 2024.”

The development of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine with hybrid technology involves cutting-edge innovations unique to INDYCAR. The new engine will give the most exciting and competitive racing series in the world a roaring and powerful 800 horsepower as a baseline. The addition of the hybrid system will give an additional boost of 100 horsepower to ultimately produce 900.

“We are proud of the hard work and level of commitment by our engine group, along with our teams and partners, in the development of the Chevrolet 2.4-liter engine for our INDYCAR program,” said Mark Stielow, director, GM Motorsports Competition Engineering. “We were certainly excited to have it on track next season. Chevrolet remains fully committed to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and we look forward to debuting our future engine package in 2024.”

“We are very excited to get the electrified era of INDYCAR SERIES racing underway,” said David Salters, president and technical director, Honda Performance Development. “We have finished development and dyno testing of our new internal combustion engine, and once the hybrid system component supply chain issues are sorted, we’ll begin track testing of the new hybrid power unit.”

The first on-track test of the new INDYCAR SERIES 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 will come Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31 at Sebring International Raceway. Development, testing and work to incorporate the hybrid component will continue throughout the year.

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues Sunday, March 20 for the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. (ET) on NBC and simulstreamed on Peacock Premium. Coverage is also available from the INDYCAR Radio Network with audio available via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.