CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “Our teammate Rinus [VeeKay] did a great job. I could not quite find the grip that I needed. The team has given me a great car, the work they put in over the winter is really obvious. The car feels better than last year and I feel better as a driver. Not what we wanted out of qualifying for sure, but there’s a lot of positives over all. We’re going to go get after it tomorrow, the race is what matters!”