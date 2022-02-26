“Today was not the qualifying session we wanted by any means. I think there were some negatives and we didn’t execute. First, the red alternate Firestones on the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet caught Felix out and didn’t allow him to extract the pace from the car. With Pato and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, we received valuable advice from Felix after Group 1 and the pace was certainly there. We didn’t get in position to transfer and ultimately had contact with the wall exiting Turn 9. Unfortunately, we didn’t transfer either car. The positive is both cars are very good, in the window, and have pace. We have a good understanding of the red tires heading into the race and we have an extra set for both cars. There’s for sure room to move forward tomorrow, so now we just need to execute.”