CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG, FL

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP

FEBRUARY 26, 2022

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN CLAIMS CAREER-FIRST NTT P1 AWARD WITH CHEVROLET POWER

Will Power Gives Chevy and Team Penske Front Row For First Race of the Season

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA (February 26, 2022) – Scott McLaughlin transferred his fast time in this morning’s practice to his first ever pole in just his second season in the NTT INDYCAR Series. McLaughlin was the final car on track for the six-minute Firestone Fast Six session when time expired. His lap of 59.421 seconds bested Team Penske teammate Will Power to lock the No. 3 Dex Imaging Chevrolet into the pole starting position.

McLaughlin’s pole is the 285th for Team Penske in INDYCAR competition, and 112th pole (earned and awarded) since Chevrolet returned to the NTT INDYCAR Series in 2012 with the 2.2 liter, V6 twin turbo direct injected engine. It was the eighth pole for Team Chevy since 2012 for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

For the 12th time in his career, Power will start on the front row on the Streets of St. Petersburg: He has nine poles and three outside front row starts. During the Q2 Fast 12 session, he set a new track record of 59.3466 seconds.

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet, qualified for his first ever Firestone Fast Six and secured the fourth starting spot. Two-time winner at St. Pete Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet qualified in the ninth starting position.

The race will air live on NBC, the Peacock streaming service and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

DRIVER QUOTES:

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN, NO. 3 DEX IMAGING CHEVROLET, POLE WINNER:

“I love qualifying. You have to put it all on the line. I’m working really well with Ben Bretzman (new race engineer). The DEX Imaging Chevy is phenomenal. Ben is a legend. We said we could do it. I’m really proud. I know Mom and Dad will be watching at home, so this is awesome. I have my in-laws here and I haven’t seen them in two years. I’m super proud for that. Chevy has done a tremendous job giving us driveability. The engine is handling so much better and I’m so confident. I’m so happy… I have a race tomorrow and can’t use too much energy!”

YOU SAID YOU WERE TIRED OF STARTING AT THE BACK OF THE FIELD. HOW DIFFERENT WILL THE PERSPECTIVE BE TOMORROW? “I’m a competitive bloke so I hate starting at the back! At the end of the day, it’s a new thing for me. I’ll be starting from the front and leading a group to the first corner. I’m used to braking with people in front of me so I have to make sure I don’t overshoot it like an idiot! We’ll have fun. I appreciate all the fans coming out. It’s great to see so many fans and I can’t wait for tomorrow. The show is going to be big.”

BEN BREITZMAN, ENGINEER, NO. 3 DEX IMAGING CHEVROLET:

“It’s been an interesting offseason with a big transition for both of us. We’ve put a lot of work in, a lot of ‘How are we going to do this together and what do we need to learn together?’ I’m super proud of him. The speed has always been there, it’s how do you extract it? So far so good.”

DID YOU THINK A POLE WAS POSSIBLE? “Honestly I wasn’t sure until I saw where we were when we unloaded. When we unloaded, all that work that we did over the offseason really came to fruition. We were quick right off the truck, and then I knew we could do something. I’m pretty excited. A lot of work went into this so I’m really proud of everybody.”

WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G CHEVROLET, TEAM PENSKE, STARTING 2ND:

“ I was very happy up until the last run. I was like P1, P1, P1, P2. But it was good. Like honestly, I feel like I got the most out of the session. I guess there’s not much I could have done. What I could have done in the last one was to fuel for just one lap and may have had a shot. But yeah, like I said, starting way ahead of last year at this track.”

RINUS VEEKAY, NO. 21 SONAX CHEVROLET, ED CARPENTER RACING, STARTING 4TH: “Very happy with qualifying. P4 and first ever Firestone Fast Six

experience-very happy and very proud with the team, and with all of my guys-they gave me a great car! We had an amazing off-season and it paid off with a great result. So, very happy and on to a great result tomorrow.”

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 HITACHI CHEVROLET, TEAM PENSKE, STARTING 9TH: “The car was fine. The traffic is horrible. The Hitachi was really comfy. I think it felt good from a balance standpoint. We’re fighting some issues is what I’ll say. There are a couple of things in the background that are working against us. Overall, ninth isn’t a horrible starting spot. It gives us a fighting chance for tomorrow. We just need to sort out some of these things out that we have going on. It’s a new team for us, really. Everyone is doing a great job getting along and jelling. There are just a couple of things that you wouldn’t like to have around to start out a weekend. It’s what we’re dealing with. Overall I feel really confident. Team Chevy is here supporting us and they’re doing a great job as you saw with our teammates. We’re feeling good for tomorrow to at least start our year on a positive note.”

YOU HAVE A NEW ENGINEER WITH ERIC LEICHTLE. IT’S HARD TO START A RELATIONSHIP WITH TWO PRACTICES AND STRAIGHT INTO QUALIFYING. “This was probably the hardest offseason because we only had one test day. For Eric, it’s like trial by fire. He’s doing a great job. He’s been around us for awhile in IndyCar with the Team Chevy camp. We have a great group here. I have to remind myself that this is the first race. As much as I want to come out and knocking down the fence and being the fastest car out here every session – and I’d love to do that – it doesn’t seem like it was destined to start this year. We’re going to try and make the most out of tomorrow, hopefully get a podium and maybe sneak in a win.”

KYLE KIRKWOOD, NO. 14 ROKIT CHEVROLET, AJ FOYT RACING, STARTING 12TH: “The first goal was to get to Round Two. I wanted to get in the Fast Six. I pushed as much as I could out of the car but unfortunately when you push that hard, I made a mistake just into the first corner after the timing line so I was playing catch-up from there. I was pushing my brake points further, and the car took it really well, but I caught myself out coming out of Turn Nine. I got to power where I thought maybe I could just get back on it and it just set free a little bit. I brushed the wall and after that, I wasn’t sure if anything was wrong. This car is a tank… I hit the wall pretty good and only the piece of the floor was brushed. I was super-happy with it. I think we were quickest out of the rookies, so that was the first goal but I really wanted that Fast Six. I think we have the car to do it.”

WHAT HAS THIS WEEKEND BEEN LIKE? “It’s cool because I have a lot of experience around this track. I’m able to drive here. Every other one I have to fly to. This one feels like home to me. I have a lot of friends and family here, and I know they’ll be cheering me on. I’ve got a lot of experience here and some wins in other categories in US F2000 and IndyLights. Hopefully I can take that knowledge over to this for tomorrow.”

DALTON KELLETT, NO. 4 K-LINE CHEVROLET, AJ FOYT RACING, STARTING 14TH: “First day of qualifying with our No. 4 K-Line car. We had a great run in our Team Chevy here on the Streets of St. Petersburg Grand Prix. It’s a really fun event. The track was great. We really the nail on the head from a set-up standpoint on the Firestone blacks. We were a little free, then when we went to reds, it really came to us. We only had that one lap to get it done.

PATO O’WARD, NO. 5 McLAREN CHEVROLET, ARROW McLAREN RACING SP, STARTING 16TH: “I had the pace for sure. The car had it. We started off the weekend not very good, but we made some great changes. The car has pace. Just note to self for next time: Don’t smash the wall halfway through the wall if you want to transfer! It’s all my mistake. I just didn’t quite judge the amount of snap I was going to get and I didn’t want to back out of it. I paid the consequences. I think tomorrow we are going to have a good race. The car is good and let’s see what we can pull off.”

WHAT HAPPENED THE LAST TIME YOU STARTED 16TH AT DETROIT LAST YEAR? YOU WON. “That’s a great memory. But yeah, tomorrow is going to be tough with the heat. Strategy-wise, it’s going to be difficult. Luckily for us, we’ll have a new set of reds that the Fast Six won’t have. That can play into our favor and what strategy we pick out. Let’s just see where we go!”

CALLUM ILOTT, NO. 77 DYNAMIC EDGE CHEVROLET, JUNCOS HOLLINGER RACING, STARTING 19TH: “It was quite a difficult session. It’s very, very tight. We made a lot of improvements over the weekend and are getting closer. As you see, it’s a tenth here and there and you’re moving up a lot. We’re going to work on a few things. We’ll have a big meeting tonight to see what we can do. We can definitely race from there. The first race of the year will be a tough one, but let’s see what we can do.”

CONOR DALY, NO. 20 BITNILE CHEVROLET, ED CARPENTER RACING, STARTING 20TH: “Today we had a great performance from our teammate. Rinus did a great job. I just could not find the grip I needed. The team has given me a great car. We’ve improved a lot from last year. I feel way better than I did as a driver. The race is obviously what we look forward to. Not what we wanted in qualifying for sure. And there are a lot of positives from what we’ve done from a balance standpoint and what we are going after tomorrow. The race is what matters.”

FELIX ROSENQVIST, NO. 7 McLAREN VUSE CHEVROLET, ARROW McLAREN RACING SP, STARTING 21ST: “It was kind of a weird session. The black primary Firestones were a good step forward from practice, and felt we didn’t need any adjustments for the red alternates. We went out and the tires were ready to go straight out of the pit lane. That’s not what we are used to, I expected them to come in on the second or third lap. I just took too much out of the tires on the first lap and couldn’t complete a better lap after that. It was a good lap, but kind of weird how the tire just went away. There’s a lot of lap time left to find, but we will focus on the race. I think we have a pretty good race car, so I’m not too worried. We will push tomorrow.”

TATIANA CALDERON, NO. 11 ROKIT CHEVROLET, AJ FOYT RACING, STARTING 25TH: “It’s been such a warm welcome. Honestly I wasn’t expecting something like this, so I’m happy. Every session we went out, I improved a lot. The team gave me a great car and I’m really happy to drive the RokIt Chevrolet IndyCar. It’s been awhile since I’ve been on a street circuit but I’ve been fortunate enough to do Monaco in Formula Two and Macau, as well. This is something different. I’m building up to it. I think we’ve done a good job particularly in qualifying. I felt like I found a ton of grip so I’m looking forward to the race and getting into a rhythm. The level of competition here is extremely high. You have champions of literally everything. You have ex-Formula One drivers, upcoming stars… there is no one who is going to give you anything. It’s 27 cars that are the most competitive ones I’ve faced in my career. I expect things to be tough but I love this kind of challenge and hope through the year we can make those jumps.”

POST QUALIFYING TRANSCRIPT – SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN AND WILL POWER

THE MODERATOR: We’ll get started here this afternoon after qualifying earlier today, getting set for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tomorrow presented by RP Funding. Joined now by Will Power, who picks up his 12th front-row start here on the Streets of St. Petersburg, also now the new track record holder at 59.3466 around this 1.8-mile layout. Not pole position for you, Will, but it’s a Team Penske front row. How special is that to kick off the season?

WILL POWER: Well, it’s just much better than last year. Last year was P20, so here’s to starting further up the front and hopefully the first corner is good. Many names went through my head who were behind me then. I’m like, there’s some potential for a bit of mayhem there.

THE MODERATOR: Well, if it’s your teammate you might have a little discussion beforehand?

WILL POWER: Well, he’s beside me. He’s gone. He’s good. It’s the dudes behind you you’ve got to worry about.

THE MODERATOR: Talk about overall your day today. Happy with it?

WILL POWER: I was very happy up until the last run. I was like P1, P1, P1, P2. But it was good. Like honestly, I feel like I got the most out of the session. I guess there’s not much I could have done. What I could have done in the last one was to fuel for just one lap and may have had a shot. But yeah, like I said, starting way ahead of last year at this track.

Q. The speeds today with so many guys being under a minute, did everybody come in here expecting it was going to be the case? Is there any reason for it?

WILL POWER: No, I was surprised actually. I didn’t even know what they did last year, and when they said that was the lap record, I was like, oh, okay. Yeah, I didn’t know that. That shows how far these cars and engines have come. They’re pretty fast.

Q. The Team Penske performance, you guys got the front row lockout and I think Josef was ninth, an encouraging start for you guys?

WILL POWER: Yeah, definitely. We had a bad year last year, so certainly came into this season determined but with a lot of work behind that, a lot of work and understanding. When you have a struggle, a year of struggle, you always come back and have a pretty close look at what you were missing.

That’s kind of what we turned up with here. Missed out on qualifying last year, so I was very determined to make it to the Fast Six was the first thing. Well, make it to the Fast 12, honestly, and then the Six. So we got there, just one short of pole, man.

Poles keep eluding me down to this last like five that I need. After that I don’t care about pole.

Q. You just want 67?

WILL POWER: No, I want 68. 68, yeah. I know it’ll be tough. A lot of good guys.

Q. Scott only made the Fast Six once all last season. Was that surprising to you, and to see his performance today and the lap he put together, is that what you were expecting from him as a rookie last year?

WILL POWER: I mean, man, the experience he had in the series down there in Australia, he’s had a number of years at a very high level as a professional. He knows how to put it together. It’s just a matter of him getting used to this car which he has now, and yeah, I’m expecting him to be a contender for the season.

THE MODERATOR: And fresh off celebrating career pole No. 1, welcome in the driver of the Dex Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin.

A couple questions for you guys. First of all, Scott, congratulations. A year and a half after making your NTT INDYCAR Series debut here, you come back a year and a half later and pick up your first career pole. How thrilling for you?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: It’s amazing. I don’t know what other words. Pretty speechless. It’s something that you know you can do, but sometimes — obviously in Australia we had a lot of success with poles and wins and all that sort of stuff and you know you can do it, but you have a hard year like ’21 where it just didn’t click and there was a few things where you just didn’t put it together, but you know the speed is there. It’s all about taking pressure off yourself and just focusing on what you need to do, and that’s what we did today.

Really working well with my new engineer, Ben Bretzman, who’s been fantastic for me. Jonathan Diuguid, who I used to work with, he basically helped me to this moment. He was the one engineer I worked with to this point, and Ben has picked me up and just polished me off a little bit there. I feel good.

Yeah, it’s one. Hopefully I’d like to have more, but at the end of the day, it’s qualifying, and tomorrow is the big day, so we’ll see what we’ve got.

THE MODERATOR: Your previous best start was fifth at the GMR Grand Prix on the Road Course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It is INDYCAR Series pole No. 285 now for the Captain, Team Penske.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: This guy next to me has taken a few of those. Yeah, I’ll try and help him add to those and maybe we’ll get 300.

Q. Will, the red tires clearly have a nice peak. They’ve got a lot of speed in them for a little bit of time. How long are they going to last?

WILL POWER: Yeah, it’s a good question because no one has done more than two laps on them. We heat cycled them and did another one or two laps. Yeah, that will be an interesting story tomorrow because I don’t even think in warmup you’ll be able to tell because the condition will be so cool and good, you won’t get a feel for is it going to go off or not.

Q. Do you like it when you get that big delta from red to black?

WILL POWER: Yeah, I do. I think it’s good. Yeah, I like that.

Q. Will, when it comes to Scott, do you think that we kind of poked the bear there and that we’re going to see him a lot more winning these poles?

WILL POWER: No, I think it’s a one-off thing. He falls off a cliff now. (Laughter.)

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Bring it on.

WILL POWER: No, it’s not surprising. You saw it in practice last year. He just had a few issues in qualifying getting through the rounds a couple times. But the potential was there.

He’s been at a very high level in a very competitive series for quite a few years, so he knows the game. He knows the game well. He knows the car now. You really expect him to be there every time.

Q. Scott, how important would it be to get all three of you up there fighting for wins and a championship?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I mean, you guys asked me if I needed to step up for these two, and I feel like I’ve really worked hard over the off-season to make sure I was ready to go. It is important, and I’m right there, and it’s important that I push these guys because it’s only going to make them better and it’s only going to make me better, as well, as a team. Yeah, pumped to be able to put it together. As Will said, struggled to get through some of the rounds last year, but I feel good.

Q. Scott, what do you put this performance down to in terms of your development and where you are in terms of the team and the car?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I think it’s just a lot of putting things — like put it together this time. I feel like, like Will said, we showed some speed last year and I was just getting better and better as the car went on. I think rolling out with a car that suited me from the get-go was important.

We worked very hard on this track with the simulator, and thankfully this simulator has been fantastic for that, and getting me to a great baseline setup that I’ve really only touched a little bit here and there just tweaking it trying to figure out what was right.

I know what I’m driving out there and I’m able to just punch out the laps and find the time within myself, which is exactly what I did in that Q3 lap. I put together a lap that I had worked on the whole session and didn’t quite get it right; looked at a bit of Will’s data, looked at a bit of Josef’s and just put it together. Didn’t panic. And I guess experience. You can’t buy experience. I’m certainly feeling really comfortable now in the series and in the car.

Q. Scott, the pole lap you were best known for before today was at Bathurst a couple of years ago. Could you compare and contrast how tense that lap was to how tense this lap was, the commitment differences between that lap and this lap?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, this is a minute shorter. That’s about it, because man, the intensity is crazy. Honestly, the way you’ve got to extract the speed out of both cars is pretty full on, and at Bathurst you’re right up against the wall.

I guess one thing I’ve learnt as well as I’ve got used to these open wheel is my proximity of the walls, and I’m used to slamming the walls with my doors and whacking the mirrors off. I can’t do that, and I’ve done it plenty of times in INDYCAR and didn’t come off too good. Didn’t do it today and it worked out good.

Q. Scott, we just talked about it with Chris, you had a bit of a different strategy there in qualification, a one-lap kind of shootout, kind of Bathurst style. Tell me about that.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: We wanted to stay on the red tire purely because I didn’t want to change between blacks and reds. I’m still getting up to speed with the confidence going from compound to compound, so I guess I felt like it was more important for me to roll out on the same set regardless. We knew that our first set that we ran in Q1 we were going to save for last because we only did one lap on it, so it was all about just using the oldest set, do a lap, feel it out. I only did like a 60.5, then I come out and slap the 59.4 or whatever it was.

I knew I could do it; it was just a matter of just feeling what the track was like in that Q3 and then it was like I had tires up my sleeve to do that.

Q. About alternate start/finish lines:

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Sorry, but I think that the alternate start-finish line, I probably don’t agree with it. I think it should just be the start-finish line. I said that before; it happened at Portland a couple times, and I caught Grosjean — Romain in a peculiar spot. I feel like coming around a blind corner, everyone is trying to get a lap started. That’s the only point we can really start our lap to get a good run. It does choke up there and it’s just — you don’t see. Unless we get a flag, you don’t see.

I’m probably a big fan of probably moving the line depending on what track we go to. That’s just my personal opinion.

Q. They do that at Long Beach, I think, or somewhere else?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I don’t know.

THE MODERATOR: We have an alternate at Long Beach, as well.

Q. Scott, for you, you joked about it that you haven’t started an INDYCAR race before and usually you’re behind guys braking. Now you’re leading them and you said, I don’t want to be an idiot and overshoot it. How long has it been since — you’re an accomplished guy. I know you did a lot in Supercars, but are you going to go back and watch video? Are you going to talk to people? How do you get yourself in the frame of mind that I am starting this race?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I think it’s 12 years since I led a rolling startaway because of go-karting. It’s a standing start in Supercars. Yeah, just hopefully I’m not an idiot. I’ll come out of 2 and I’ll be all right.

WILL POWER: Just keep the throttle down.

Q. Just for Will, just to go on to the traffic situation, is there anything INDYCAR could do to help with traffic in these tight tracks for qualifying?

WILL POWER: I mean, we’re splitting the field, so everyone should be able to get a clean lap. It’s up to the guys to sort it out. You know when you’re leaving the pits in a line of cars that you’re going to have to give the guy a gap. I just think it’s ridiculous when some of these guys go out and try to pass the line of cars that are all trying to get their gap to start the lap.

Practice you’ve got the whole field, so you’ve got to try to sort it out. Sometimes it’s a bit rough, but that’s just the way it is. We don’t run on the longest tracks here. We have some short street courses, and yeah, it’s a game. Not much you can do about it. The only way you can fix that stuff is have less cars. But I don’t think anyone wants to split practice up.

Q. When you saw or heard that Scott grabbed pole, what did you think? Were you surprised?

WILL POWER: Very surprised.

Well, no, I wasn’t actually. Honestly if you saw what he did in practice and then throughout qualifying, it’s clearly going to be kind of a battle — you have three people there, Herta, myself and Scott. Yep, it was a good lap, man. I don’t think there’s much left in that.

Q. Scott, you’ve kind of touched on it a bit, but jumping on to the reds, just how committed were you and was there any close calls during that pole lap?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: The pole lap was pretty good, but probably leading up to that lap. I knew I had the speed in the car just to get through to like Q3 and Q2, so it was about learning in those laps trying to figure out where I could get better and get worse. Whatever. My words are all jumbled.

Got to Q3 and felt like I could nail that, and yeah, it felt pretty good. I feel a lot more comfortable with the red tire now, and certainly feel like we can certainly have a good go moving forward in the season.

Q. Wanted to ask Will if he knows where — I think it’s 12 hundredths we’re missing. They said on INDYCAR Radio that you got a bit sideways at Turn 9. Or did everyone get sideways at Turn 9?

WILL POWER: Yeah, 9, that’s where on my first lap I lost time is out of 9. I probably lost a tenth down the back straight.

Yeah, apart from that it was a pretty good lap. That’s the only place where I overcharged the entry a little bit and didn’t get the ideal exit. Yeah.

Q. Scott, obviously massive congratulations on fulfilling the potential you showed last year. Do you feel that the Chevy is more drivable than it was last year, and do you think this also helps you feel more comfortable, especially on street tracks?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I think it’s been an absolute massive step forward Chevy is taking with our drivability in particular, and it’s a lot of hard work from them and working with all the teams. So certainly feel a lot better, and we’re definitely some of the microsectors that we were slower in over the last couple of years were really good, and the drivability there is a lot nicer. To be honest, it’s starting to come into my liking a little bit not having to — yeah, I’m not going to into too much detail because there’s a Honda guy sitting next to me, but I feel a lot better, and certainly, I think, Will would say the same.

Q. Scott, can you kind of talk us through what you and Ben worked on over the off-season as you guys sort of attempted to learn each other and see where you can grow coming into St. Pete?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Me and Ben sat down, we had like a three-, four-hour meeting, and we worked — we looked at every track throughout the year, and we looked at all my notes and the trends of my qualifying cars because I’ve always been reasonably quick in practice, and then we sort of just slowly worked on, all right, well maybe when we go qualifying we’re either adding too much front wing or we’re doing a few things that maybe we should just relax on going into qualifying. Then we went to the simulator, and thankfully Chevy has been working very hard on the simulator and got that very close, too, which has been fantastic, and I was able to really knuckle down along with Will and Josef, good baseline setup for this weekend and for the street courses and road courses, and that paid dividends when we went to that test. I felt like I had a really good baseline car, and then when I rocked up here at St. Pete, I felt really, really strong, and we have hardly touched the car since it’s rolled off the truck.

We’ve played with things. We’ve experimented with things and we experimented with things even in that qualifying session, but we somehow always come back to what we rolled out with, and that’s just been a lot of hard work between the two of us, and my performance engineer Malcolm Finch.

Yeah, very proud. Just iron out a few creases and working on where we can get better, and that’s what motorsport is all about and that’s why I enjoy it so much.

Q. Knowing what he accomplished with Simon, what was your level of excitement whenever you guys figured out that he was going to be your race engineer, and where did you think he could help you improve the most?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I’ve known Ben for a long time now. He was actually the first guy that I’ve come over from Australia and worked on the simulator with to see if INDYCAR was somewhere that I wanted to go.

So we play a lot of golf together, so I was very excited to hang out and take this partnership into more of a business professional level, and yeah, look, what he’s done with Simon is a testament to those two and the 12-year partnership that they had.

I think he’s really invigorated with me, a new partnership, and we’re certainly working together well, and I’m excited for that.

Jonathan Diuguid who I had, like I said, big props to him. He was the guy that really got me up to speed, and then it was all about just polishing me off. Yep, feel okay, just got to keep this going.

Q. When was that when you first met Ben and came over and did the simulator? Do you know what year that was?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: 2019.

THE MODERATOR: Great way to start the weekend. Congratulations, Scott McLaughlin, Will Power. Thanks, guys.