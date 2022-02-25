(Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment)

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022) – The Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports will continue to provide unmatched thrills for celebrity and VIP passengers during the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Racing legend Mario Andretti once again will lead the field to the green flag at NTT INDYCAR SERIES races this season in a special INDYCAR SERIES car that includes a seat for a celebrity, dignitary or influencer, creating the most daring and extraordinary pre-race element in global motorsports.

This is the second season of presenting sponsorship for Ruoff Mortgage of this breathtaking experience. Ruoff also is the presenting partner of the INDYCAR Experience two-seater program available to NTT INDYCAR SERIES guests on race weekends.

Among the celebrities who took a thrill ride in the Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports in 2021 were actors Michael Evans Behling, Tanner Buchanan and Jared Padalecki, singer Danielle Bradbery, comedian Charlie Berens, YouTube influencers Harry Jowsey and Dylan Efron, NFL players Kenny Moore II, Scotty Miller and Jamin Davis.

Other stars from sports, TV, movies, music and social media attracted to the thrill of riding in the two-seater in the past include NFL All-Pro wide receiver Julian Edelman, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, EDM mega-star Zedd, social influencer and “TODAY” contributor Dr. Mike, actor/producer Nick Cannon and more.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES season starts with Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on Sunday, Feb. 27 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Live television coverage starts at noon (ET) on NBC and Telemundo.

Ruoff Mortgage is a full-service residential mortgage company with 70+ locations throughout the Midwest and originates in 45 states through its online consumer direct division. The company has been recognized by several prominent industry publications such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for nine consecutive years, Scotsman Guide’s list of Top Mortgage Lenders, Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America and the Freddie Mac Home Possible RISE Awards. Ruoff Mortgage has a 97.8% customer satisfaction rating, as compiled by CX leader, IFS Customerville. For more information, visit www.ruoff.com.