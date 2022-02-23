INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022) – While anticipation for the 2022 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season continues to grow, the return to the Streets of St. Petersburg also marks a new era for Indy Lights as INDYCAR takes over operational control of its developmental series.

It comes as Andretti Autosport looks to add to its Indy Lights championship total of five after driver Kyle Kirkwood took the title in 2021. HMD Motorsports returns with five entries, including support from legendary NTT INDYCAR SERIES team Dale Coyne Racing and Global Racing Group. With the addition of Abel Motorsports, African American-led Force Indy and TJ Speed Motorsports, the 2022 entry list will include up to 15 full-time drivers – the most for Indy Lights in 13 years.

All 2022 Indy Lights races will be available on Peacock Premium in the United States, REV TV in Canada and ESPN – Star+ in Latin America and Brazil. For fans outside of those areas, Indy Lights races will be available on the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. Additional race weekend viewing opportunities will be available at a later date. The award-winning INDYCAR Radio Network also will provide coverage of all Indy Lights sessions.

As previously announced, the new era for the developmental series provides an inclusive atmosphere with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Integration will come in marketing, digital assets and race officiating. Additionally, the Indy Lights’ paddock will be located within the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock footprint, where available.

Indy Lights will soon use similar push-to-pass rules as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as increased power will be available to drivers for a predetermined amount of time during the race. Indy Lights also will follow the points championship structure of the INDYCAR SERIES.

“We are proud of the way things have come together as we approach the season opener,” said Levi Jones, director of Indy Lights. “This initial period of integration is only the start as we continue to evolve. Meanwhile, the competition on the track will be as thrilling as ever as the future look of the INDYCAR SERIES will take shape.”

A total of $700,000 in prize money will be divided among the 14 Indy Lights races. The 2022 series champion will receive a scholarship and additional benefits to use toward a 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry. As in 2021, the top three finishers in the Indy Lights championship will be eligible for a combine-style test with INDYCAR SERIES teams.

Celebrating 35 years, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires develops drivers and teams to compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Past champions include INDYCAR SERIES champions Tony Kanaan, Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Paul Tracy and Cristiano da Matta. In 2021, 20 drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES were Indy Lights graduates, including rising stars and race winners Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward and Rinus VeeKay. The 2022 season consists of 14 races in the United States. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires, please visit www.indylights.com. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

