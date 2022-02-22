|2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Arrow McLaren SP Race Preview
| Streets of St. Petersburg
Date: Sunday, February 27th
Round: 1/17
Race laps: 100
Total race distance: 180 miles/289.68 km
Length: 1.8 miles/2.89 km
Number of turns: 14
Session start times:
Practice 1: Friday, 3:40 – 4:25 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Saturday, 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. ET
Warm-Up: Sunday, 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 12:25 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“It’s been a long offseason but the entire Arrow McLaren SP team has put in so much work to be ready for the first race of the season. I left St. Petersburg last year with a bit of a sour taste in my mouth, but I’ve always really enjoyed racing there so I’m looking forward to turning it around. I’m excited to see where we are and make the first race one to remember.”
|Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|“The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the first race of the year and one of my absolute favorite tracks and cities that we go to. It is a really special event every year. St. Petersburg has everything that you want and it’s a perfect way to start off the year. I’ve had very good races here but last year wasn’t the strongest result for us. I think we’re really motivated to come back stronger this year and start off the season in a good way. That way, we can travel to the next race with some points in the bag.”
|Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“I am looking forward to getting back to racing after a long off-season. We’ve had a very aggressive R&D, development, and offseason program. I’m excited to move past that and get to the racetrack and actually see the results of all the hard work that everyone has put in this year. It’s a culmination of all the efforts and everything that’s gone into the off-season. St. Pete is here and it gives us another opportunity to compete for race wins and championships, so I am excited to get going.”