CONOR DALY, No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet:

“St. Petersburg marks the start of an incredible new partnership and a new adventure with BitNile and our friends at Earnity and TurnOnGreen. Having had a nice test at Sebring last week, I feel very, very excited about it. St. Pete is one of the best possible places to start off the season! I know Ed Carpenter Racing has been working hard over the offseason to show up competitive. I can’t wait!”