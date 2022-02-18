INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Feb. 18, 2022) – The countdown to Race Day for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge reaches a significant milestone tonight as the 100 Days Party returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a one-year hiatus.

Fans will celebrate the milestone of 100 days until the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge during the event, scheduled for 7-10 p.m. (ET) Friday, exactly 100 days from Sunday, May 29, Race Day for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The celebration, which has reached full capacity with no admission at the door, will feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver appearances, photo opportunities and a showcase of the extended version of the campaign advertisement. Fans also will see an Indy 500 ad spot airing live that evening on NBC’s primetime telecast of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

WATCH: “Back Home Again” teaser video

Created by IMS Productions, the 60-second spot, which is scheduled to be shown on NBC affiliates in Indiana, promotes the “Back Home Again” campaign for this year’s race as fans return in full capacity for the world’s largest single-day spectator sporting event for the first time since 2019.

The ad features iconic scenes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the greater Indianapolis community; a voiceover by David Letterman, co-owner of two-time Indianapolis 500 winners Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing; a cameo by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves; and the first-known recording of “Back Home Again” by James Melton in 1947 with notable performances of the beloved song during Indy 500 pre-race ceremonies by Jim Nabors and Jim Cornelison.

The 60-second ad and an extended version, showcased at the 100 Days Out Fan Party, will be posted on IMS social channels, the IMS YouTube challenge and IMS.com shortly after it airs on Friday evening, so fans can watch and share on their own social platforms.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, GMR Grand Prix and all Month of May activities.