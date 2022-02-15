Official partnership includes naming rights to the waterside club

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) – Horse Soldier Bourbon has signed on as an official partner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding Race fans attending the 18th annual event in downtown St. Petersburg will enjoy the return of the floating refreshment dock to the yacht club for this year’s event.

During the race weekend, February 25-27, this space will be officially known as the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club thanks to this new partnership. In addition to other beverage selections, Horse Soldier Bourbon will be available to fans of legal age to enjoy while visiting the area positioned on the water’s edge of St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina just outside of Turn 11.

“The Horse Soldier Bourbon team is thrilled to have the chance to partner with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and we are incredibly proud to support this local event,” said Horse Soldier Bourbon Chief Operating Officer Scott Neil. “We’re hoping that the St. Petersburg community can enjoy the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club during the race weekend, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

The men behind Horse Soldier Bourbon served in northern Afghanistan in the days following 9/11. The New York City Port Authority donated steel to them which was recovered from the World Trade Center site. Each bottle of the product is formed in the molds of this steel to honor the spirit of resilience and service that arose after the attacks on the U.S.

“Horse Soldier Bourbon is a tremendous brand based right here in St. Petersburg with a legendary story of brotherhood and bravery behind the creation of their product. We’re excited to bring them on as a new partner,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “Our fans now get to enjoy this award-winning bourbon on site, and a tasting or dinner at their Urban Stillhouse is also a must do when visiting St. Petersburg.”

Horse Soldier Bourbon will have a strong brand presence and product placement during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. Spectator signage, public address and video board announcements, plus significant branding identification on and around the Horse Soldier Bourbon Waterside Club will provide tremendous on site exposure to this truly authentic brand.

Tickets for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding start as low as $25. For complete pricing, schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

About Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey:



Horse Soldier Bourbon is an Authentic, All-American, award-winning, ultra-premium bourbon brand and is hand-crafted with a true sense of authenticity, integrity, and service. It is available in three permanent expressions; Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, and Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey and our Limited-Edition Series Commander’s Select. HSB is sold in stores across 14 U.S. states with plans to go nationwide. To learn more, visit www.HorseSoldierBourbon.com and follow them on Instagram at @horsesoldierbourbon and Facebook at @horsesoldierbourbon.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 1-3, 2022), Honda Indy Toronto (July 15-17, 2022), and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 2-4, 2022).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.