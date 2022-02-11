Colton Herta and Jimmie Johnson at the Race Of Champions in Sweden (Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Feb. 11, 2022) – The green flag for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will take an epic global journey in 2022, visiting unique settings and events as part of the Green Flag Relay leading into “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 29.

The flag made its first stop thousands of miles away from Indianapolis Motor Speeday when it travelled to Pite Havsbad, Sweden, with NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Jimmie Johnson for motorsports’ all-star Race of Champions on Feb. 6-7. Team USA, comprised of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Johnson and Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta, took second place Feb. 6 in the prestigious Race of Champions Nations Cup.

“The green flag is one of the most iconic symbols in all of motorsports, and nothing is more exciting or meaningful to our fans than seeing it wave at the beginning of the world’s greatest race,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “This year, it will be even more special knowing how many renowned global events and landmarks the flag will have journeyed to leading up to such an important moment.”

Fans can follow the flag’s adventures via www.IMS.com/GreenFlagRelay, which will feature an interactive map with photographs, video and more. On social media, the campaign can be tracked using the hashtag #GreenFlagRelay. The flag will visit an exciting location this weekend, so fans are encouraged to be on the lookout for additional content soon.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge takes place Sunday, May 29 with live coverage beginning on NBC at 11 a.m. (ET). Visit IMS.com to buy tickets and for more information.