Winner To Split $1 Million with Chosen Charity in 2022 Season

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022) – The driver and race team seeing the checkered flag first on all three types of circuits in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES can win $1 million in the 2022 season for themselves and a charity through the new PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge.

The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge is part of a new partnership between industrial staffing giant PeopleReady and INDYCAR.



The first driver who wins at least once this season on the three types of tracks that comprise the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule – road course, street circuit and oval – will share $500,000 with their team and donate $500,000 to that driver and team’s chosen charity.

“The PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge will help drive home PeopleReady’s mission to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities they serve while highlighting the skill of NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers and our collective commitment to helping others,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This program will keep fans engaged all season and continue to raise vital awareness for a variety of worthy charities.”

History shows there’s a very good chance of a driver, team and charity winning big in 2022 through the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge. One driver achieved the feat of winning on a road course, street circuit and oval for six consecutive seasons from 2015-20, with that streak finally ending last season (see chart below).

A Team Penske driver won on all three types of tracks in a season four times in five years between 2016-20, with Josef Newgarden in 2017 and 2020, Simon Pagenaud in 2019 and Will Power in 2016.

“Our partnership with INDYCAR will accelerate our ability to put work and workforces within reach by raising awareness with race fans,” said Taryn Owen, president and COO of PeopleReady. “We are excited to challenge all NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to compete for the grand prize of $1 million and provide them with the opportunity to give back to a charity they are passionate about.”

There will be a winner in all 17 races this season, even if a driver can’t pull off the “triple crown” of winning on all three types of INDYCAR circuits. PeopleReady is offering an additional $10,000 to the winner of every race this season, also to be split with their selected charity.

“PeopleReady is committed to making a difference through our mission and by giving back to the communities we serve,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady. “We are excited for the opportunity to amplify that work through the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge in partnership with the talented NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers.”

Recent Winners on Road, Street, Oval in Same NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season

Year Driver/Team Winning Tracks 2021 None None 2020 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) Iowa, Indy RC, St. Petersburg 2019 Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske) Indy RC, Indy Oval, Toronto 2018 Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) Long Beach, Mid-Ohio, Pocono 2017 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske) Barber, Toronto, Mid-Ohio, Gateway 2016 Will Power (Team Penske) Detroit, Road America, Toronto, Pocono 2015 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing) Long Beach, Texas, Sonoma

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers – including six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, 2021 series champion Alex Palou and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2022 season will consist of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.