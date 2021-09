By Steve Wittich When morning warm-up began at 9 am, the ambient temperature was 65F, and the track temperature was only 73F. It was cloudy and breezy. Early in the session, Helio Castroneves was the only driver circulating the 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course on Firestone Racing Alternate Tires (reds) when he made right front to…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.