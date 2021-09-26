By Steve Wittich The 85-lap Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach is a two-stop race with relatively narrow windows. The first pit stops should happen between Lap 23 and 30, and the final pit window opens around Lap 54. Staring Line up with tire choices RANKCAR NO.NAMETEAMTIRE12Josef NewgardenTeam PenskeRed29Scott DixonChip Ganassi RacingRed36Helio CastronevesMeyer Shank RacingRed422Simon PagenaudTeam PenskeBlack57Felix RosenqvistArrow…



