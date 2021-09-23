Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Sept. 26

Track: 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course (clockwise) in Long Beach, California

Race distance: 85 laps / 167.28 miles

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

Firestone tire allotment: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for Practice 1.

2019 race winner (most recent): Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda)

2019 NTT P1 Award winner (most recent): Alexander Rossi (No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda), 1:06.4811, 106.569 mph

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves, 1:06.2254, 106.980 mph, April 8, 2017

NBCSN telecasts: Qualifying, Saturday, Sept. 25 (3 p.m. ET, live); Race, Sunday, Sept. 26 (3 p.m. ET, live). Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer for NBCSN’s telecast of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming: This weekend’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and NTT P1 Award qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes will be the lead announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Ryan Myrehn and Alex Wolff will report from the pits. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205 and 211, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the INDYCAR Mobile app.

At-track schedule (all times local):

Friday, Sept. 24

3-3:45 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 1, Peacock Premium (live)

Saturday, Sept. 25

9-9:45 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice 2, Peacock Premium (live)

12:05 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (three rounds of knockout qualifying), NBCSN/Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, Sept. 19

9-9:30 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES warmup, Peacock Premium (live)

Noon – Driver introductions

Noon – NBCSN on air

12:38 p.m. – Start engines command

12:45 p.m. – Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (85 laps/167.28 miles), NBCSN (live)

Championship Facts:

Alex Palou leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with one race to go for the first time in his career. Palou has led the point standings after 10 of the 15 races this season.

leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with one race to go for the first time in his career. Palou has led the point standings after 10 of the 15 races this season. There are three drivers mathematically eligible for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship: Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward and Josef Newgarden . Neither Palou nor O’Ward has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. Newgarden has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship twice in the last four seasons (2017 and 2019).

and . Neither Palou nor O’Ward has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. Newgarden has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship twice in the last four seasons (2017 and 2019). This is the 37th INDYCAR SERIES race on the streets of Long Beach and the first time that the INDYCAR SERIES championship will be decided at the track. The temporary street circuit routinely hosts an April race.

The winner at Long Beach has gone on to win the championship in the same season 14 times: Mario Andretti (1984), Al Unser Jr. (1990 and 1994), Jimmy Vasser (1996), Alex Zanardi (1997 and 1998), Juan Pablo Montoya (1999), Paul Tracy (2003), Sebastien Bourdais (2005, 2006 and 2007), Dario Franchitti (2009), Scott Dixon (2015) and Simon Pagenaud (2016).

KEY CHAMPIONSHIP POINT STATISTIC: This is the 16th consecutive year that the NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion will be determined at the final race of the season.

CHAMPIONSHIP WITH ONE TO GO (2008-2021)

YEAR LEADER SECOND LEAD CHAMPION 2008 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 30 Scott Dixon 2009 Scott Dixon Dario Franchitti 5 Dario Franchitti 2010 Will Power Dario Franchitti 12 Dario Franchitti 2011 Will Power Dario Franchitti 11 Dario Franchitti 2012 Will Power Ryan Hunter-Reay 17 Ryan Hunter-Reay 2013 Scott Dixon Helio Castroneves 25 Scott Dixon 2014 Will Power Helio Castroneves 51 Will Power 2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Graham Rahal 34 Scott Dixon 2016 Simon Pagenaud Will Power 43 Simon Pagenaud 2017 Josef Newgarden Scott Dixon 3 Josef Newgarden 2018 Scott Dixon Alexander Rossi 29 Scott Dixon 2019 Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi 41 Josef Newgarden 2020 Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden 32 Scott Dixon 2021 Alex Palou Pato O’Ward 35 ?

Race Notes: