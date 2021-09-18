CONOR DALY, No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, Qualified 18th: “We made quite a step forward from practice to qualifying. We just missed transferring by a tenth of a second, just a super small amount of time. The car felt much more competitive than where we were in practice and again we qualified around some really good drivers. We know we are going to be fast in the race, we’ve been fast for several of the last events. Even though we just missed a hair of speed in one corner, we had a pretty mistake-free day and we’re going to get after it tomorrow.”