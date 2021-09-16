

Limited Experience for All



Palou was one of the handful of INDYCAR drivers who had never experienced a race at Portland International Raceway, but he didn’t let that deter him. He earned the bonus point for winning the NTT P1 Award pole, handled the stress of restarting 17th following a Lap 1 incident and wasn’t threatened in the final 25 laps as he pulled away from the other contenders.



Palou faces another new track when practice begins Friday at Laguna Seca. Like Portland, the driver of the No. 10 NTT Data Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing has tested at the 11-turn, 2.258-mile permanent road course in Northern California, but he has never raced there. Can he win again?



O’Ward has made five starts at Laguna Seca in the Road to Indy program – all in Indy Pro 2000 – and he won once, in 2016. He, too, has tested an INDYCAR at the track, driving the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, but he has not raced there in one of these cars.



Newgarden (No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet) and Dixon (No. 9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing) have combined for 71 race wins and eight series championships in this series, and they have experience at this venue, albeit without a victory. Newgarden’s only start came in 2019 when Colton Herta won for Harding Steinbrenner Racing. Newgarden finished eighth.



Dixon, who finished third in that race, made two starts at the track while in his first two INDYCAR seasons, finishing fourth in 2001 and sixth in 2002. Ericsson finished 11th in his only appearance in 2019.