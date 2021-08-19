CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY, MADISON, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

AUG. 21

RACE 13 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Chevrolet heads to final oval race of season with momentum

Team Chevy drivers look to score maximum points under the lights

DETROIT (Aug. 19, 2021) – Minutes after securing a hard-fought fifth-place finish Aug. 14 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Pato O’Ward was already looking forward to the next race.

The second-year NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver’s confidence is brimming heading into the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, is 21 points out of first place in the Driver Standings with four races left in the championship hunt.

“We gained a lot of ground in the championship. I think this is the start of the momentum we wanted. I think (the oval race) will be great for us,” said O’Ward, whose NTT P1 Award last week gave the 21-year-old a field-high three for the season. “We are ready for these last four races.”

Practice, qualifications and the green flag for the 260-lap on the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval in Madison, Illinois, occur in less than an eight-hour span Saturday, Aug. 21.

O’Ward placed second and third in the doubleheader last August at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. He picked up his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory May 2 on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval and has added two other top-five finishes on ovals, including fourth in the Indianapolis 500. Team Chevy drivers have registered seven top-five finishes in the three oval races.

“Pato winning the pole and finishing fifth on the Indy road course in a tight race boosted his confidence along with his chances of winning the championship,” Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner said. “He’s had success this season in the oval races, and was certainly impressive in his rookie season of 2020 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“Our focus is to see that every Team Chevy driver has the best opportunity to win the remaining four races, starting with the final oval race of the season.”

Two-time Series champion Josef Newgarden, who is 21 points out of third place in the standings, is a two-time winner at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in his Chevrolet-powered Team Penske machine since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to the facility in 2017 after a 13-year absence. He won the second race of the August 2020 doubleheader, leading a Chevrolet sweep of the top four positions.

Teammate Will Power, who drove to his 40th career victory last week on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, won at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in 2018.

Four Team Chevy drivers, including Rookie of the Year leader Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, tested July 27 at the track. Team owner/driver Ed Carpenter returns to the seat of the No. 20 US Air Force Chevrolet for the first time since placing fifth in the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. Conor Daly, who drives the No. 20 Chevrolet on road/street courses, moves to the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet for this race in place of Max Chilton.

NBCSN will telecast the 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 21. Same-day practice and qualifications will stream on Peacock Premium. The race, qualifications and practice will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Conor Daly, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Sonsio Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 5 wins, 6 poles in 12 races

Wins – Pato O’Ward (Texas2, Detroit2); Rinus VeeKay (Indy RC1); Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio); Will Power (Indy RC2). Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Detroit1, Indy RC2); Josef Newgarden (Detroit2, Road America, Mid-Ohio).

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 94 wins, 105 earned poles in 161 races